Games of 2022
2022 game releases: The 14 biggest games launching this summer and fall
There’s still plenty left to look forward to in 2022.
The further we get into 2022, the more the second half of the year looks barren for video game releases. With the recent delay of Starfield, Redfall, and Breath of the Wild 2, some of the year’s biggest games suddenly look like next year’s biggest games.
But don’t despair. The next few months of 2022 are still bringing plenty of intriguing games, even if they don’t have Zelda levels of hype surrounding them. Here are the most exciting games to look forward to this summer and fall.
Given all the delays this year, any of these titles could slip from its intended release date. Still, there’s enough on the schedule to make the wait for the heavy hitters of 2023 a lot easier to take.