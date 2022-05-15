2022 game releases: The 14 biggest games launching this summer and fall

Card Shark

June 2 (Switch, PC)

One of the year’s most intriguing indies, Card Shark casts you as an 18th-century French fraudster working your way up the social ladder. It looks like an interesting twist on card games, where the goal is to be a convincing cheat rather than a strategic player.

Diablo Immortal

June 2 (iOS, Android, PC)

As Blizzard recently announced, its upcoming mobile game Diablo Immortal is also launching in Open Beta on PC. We won’t know until launch exactly how the hack-and-slash classic pulls off its leap to mobile, but early impressions are positive.

Mario Strikers: Battle League

June 10 (Switch)

The soccer-inspired Mario Strikers series was never the most popular Mario sports title, but they’re excellent games worthy of a comeback. Mario Strikers: Battle League looks like the best entry yet, with flashy new moves on the field and an online multiplayer league.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

June 24 (Switch)

Building off the Fire Emblem Warriors Musou game, Three Hopes tells an alternate timeline version of Three Houses. Just like in that tactical RPG, you can choose from three storylines, one for each of the game’s warring houses.