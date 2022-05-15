screenshot of Batgirl in Gotham Knights game

Games of 2022

2022 game releases: The 14 biggest games launching this summer and fall

There’s still plenty left to look forward to in 2022.

Warner Bros.
Bryan Lawver

The further we get into 2022, the more the second half of the year looks barren for video game releases. With the recent delay of Starfield, Redfall, and Breath of the Wild 2, some of the year’s biggest games suddenly look like next year’s biggest games.

But don’t despair. The next few months of 2022 are still bringing plenty of intriguing games, even if they don’t have Zelda levels of hype surrounding them. Here are the most exciting games to look forward to this summer and fall.

June 2022

Mario Strikers: Battle League takes the field this June.Nintendo

Card Shark

June 2 (Switch, PC)

One of the year’s most intriguing indies, Card Shark casts you as an 18th-century French fraudster working your way up the social ladder. It looks like an interesting twist on card games, where the goal is to be a convincing cheat rather than a strategic player.

Diablo Immortal

June 2 (iOS, Android, PC)

As Blizzard recently announced, its upcoming mobile game Diablo Immortal is also launching in Open Beta on PC. We won’t know until launch exactly how the hack-and-slash classic pulls off its leap to mobile, but early impressions are positive.

Mario Strikers: Battle League

June 10 (Switch)

The soccer-inspired Mario Strikers series was never the most popular Mario sports title, but they’re excellent games worthy of a comeback. Mario Strikers: Battle League looks like the best entry yet, with flashy new moves on the field and an online multiplayer league.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

June 24 (Switch)

Building off the Fire Emblem Warriors Musou game, Three Hopes tells an alternate timeline version of Three Houses. Just like in that tactical RPG, you can choose from three storylines, one for each of the game’s warring houses.

July 2022

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 should keep RPG fans busy for a long time.Nintendo

F1 22

July 1 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

Unlike Forza Horizon’s car-filled open world, the F1 series is focused on shorter, contained races at ridiculous speeds. Changes to car specs in real-world Formula 1 racing find their way into F1 22, with upgraded handling mechanics and physics.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

July 29 (Switch)

Xenoblade Chronicles fans are already hyped, but even series newcomers shouldn’t ignore Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Its combat is a nice mix of real-time action with menu commands (like last year’s Tales of Arise) and its sprawling story should work as both a standalone epic and a continuation of what’s come before.

August 2022

The Saints Row reboot takes the absurd series back to its roots in August.Deep Silver Volition

Two Point Campus

August 9 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

Two Point Campus takes the surreal management sim Two Point Hospital and puts you in charge of a university instead. If management games are usually a little too dry for you, Two Point Campus may be more your speed.

Saints Row

August 23 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

At launch, the original Saints Row was mostly seen as a Grand Theft Auto knockoff. Since then, it’s grown into its own distinct, much wackier series. The rebooted Saints Row is going back to a more grounded approach but keeping the series’ wild character customization intact.

September 2022

Splatoon 3 may be the multiplayer hit of the year.Nintendo

Splatoon 3

September 9 (Switch)

The Nintendo Switch seems like an odd place for a competitive shooter, but when it’s as cute as Splatoon, it makes sense. The much-anticipated Splatoon 3 offers an expanded story mode and all kinds of new toys for multiplayer.

October 2022

Gotham Knights adds co-op to the Batman Arkham formula.Warner Bros.

Forspoken

October 11 (PS5, PC)

Square Enix’s upcoming action RPG is one of the biggest games left on this year’s calendar, and it’s something of a wild card. Forspoken already sparked controversy for its less-than-ideal handling of its Black female protagonist and gameplay details remain scarce.

Gotham Knights

October 25 (Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC)

A recent gameplay trailer revealed Gotham Knights’ multiplayer combat and loot system. It’s sure to get plenty of attention from fans of DC heroes and the Arkham Batman games.

November 2022

*crickets*

TBA

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s release comes less than a year after Pokémon Legends: Arceus.Nintendo

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

TBA (Switch)

It’s shaping up to be a great year for Pokémon fans. First Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched in January. Now, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to bring Arceus’ open-world into the mainline series.

Bayonetta 3

TBA (Switch)

Bayonetta 3 is probably the most likely 2022 game to get delayed to 2023 next. It’s been “coming soon” for years now, and details are still light about the much-anticipated PlatinumGames title. If it does make the schedule, it should make other recent delays easier to stomach.

Cult of the Lamb

TBA (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

Devolver Digital’s upcoming cult leader life sim Cult of the Lamb is one of the most anticipated indie games of 2022. It has the farming/fighting combo that made games like Stardew Valley hits, with a cutesy art style that masks its dark tone.

Given all the delays this year, any of these titles could slip from its intended release date. Still, there’s enough on the schedule to make the wait for the heavy hitters of 2023 a lot easier to take.

Related Tags
Share: