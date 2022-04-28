Despite the cancelation of E3 2022, Microsoft will still host a summer showcase this year, offering a look at the company’s upcoming Xbox games. The event will air live worldwide, but won’t take place in front of an audience—instead, being showcased digitally, just as it has for the past couple of years. But when will the event air? How can you watch it? And what can we expect from Microsoft’s annual summer event? Here, we’ll break down everything you need to know about the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

When to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will air on Sunday, June 12, at 1 p.m. Eastern. It’s unclear how long the showcase will last, but if past events are any indication, it should clock in at around an hour and a half.

How to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Starfield is expected to make an appearance during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Microsoft

There’s no shortage of ways to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase this year, as the event will air live across many different streaming platforms including YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. Below are links to each streaming platform:

Typically, Microsoft would air its summer presser on the Sunday leading into E3, but there's no convention this year.

The ESA announced that E3 2022 has been canceled, but that the massive trade show will return in 2023. Despite this, Microsoft is still moving forward with its annual presentation this year, proving that publishers don’t need E3 to announce new games.

What to expect

Avowed, Obsidian Entertainment’s new RPG might be shown during Microsoft’s event. Microsoft

According to Microsoft, the summer showcase “will feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world,” and will feature new Game Pass announcements, as well.

Considering Bethesda’s flagship 2022 title is Starfield, it’s highly likely it will make an appearance at the summer showcase. Bethesda has yet to show off gameplay for it, so you should expect a detailed look at the upcoming space RPG ahead of its release this fall.

It’s also likely we’ll get another look at Avowed, the upcoming fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment. Hopefully, Microsoft announces a release window for this one because fans are eagerly awaiting more information.

Beyond that, updates for Fable and the new Forza Motorsport game might be given, though it’s unclear if Microsoft will reveal release dates for both of them. It’s also highly unlikely we’ll get a release date for The Elder Scrolls VI, especially since Bethesda is focused on Starfield right now. The Elder Scrolls VI won’t be ready to launch for several more years.

We can also expect a handful of surprises to appear during the showcase, possibly with some callbacks to older franchises, or even new IP from Microsoft’s many studios.