After building their reputation on 100-hour RPGs like Fallout and Elder Scrolls, Bethesda Game Studios is heading into outer space with Starfield.

E3 2021 brought a slew of new information on the upcoming space-bound game, including a release date, new footage, and information about vocal work on the game. Since then, info has been released at a trickle — but we know plenty about it.

Bethesda has been hard at work on Starfield for several years, but its origins date back to as early as 2004. Since then, the studio has made tremendous progress on the sci-fi exploration RPG, and if all goes according to plan, we’ll get to play it in 2022.

For more specific info on the release date and more, here’s a look at everything we know about Starfield.

When is the Starfield release date?

Starfield will be available on November 11, 2022.

Is there a Starfield trailer?

Yes! After years of scraping by on the initial teaser trailer, we got an actual new trailer during E3 2021. You can watch it above.

From this teaser, we can see a few things about the game. Firstly, it doesn't take place on Earth, which you might’ve assumed.

This seems to be on the moon or a moon-like space area. We can see that this station is fully staffed and they use guns, so they must encounter hostiles on their expeditions. We don’t know what those enemies might be like. Perhaps the enemies are other explorers or perhaps they’re aliens?

The narrator sounds like they’re talking to the player. perhaps the story opens with the player making a revolutionary discovery? It sounds like the player works for an organization named Constellation.

This trailer also gives us a slightly better grasp of the available technology. Robots seem to be available, but space ships are still shoddy. Maybe it takes place in the late 21st century?

At the end of August 2021, Bethesda published a few trailers showcasing some of the game’s locales. The one above focuses on New Atlantis, which Design Director Emil Pagliarulo describes as a “melting pot.”

There are also videos for Neon and Akila. These short videos give us a hint at the game’s art direction while giving us a little insight into the various cities we’ll get to explore.

Will Starfield be an Xbox exclusive?

Yes, it will be exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC. This was almost certain to happen after Microsoft acquired Bethesda in 2020. If Microsoft and Sony hash out a deal possible the game could eventually come to PlayStation consoles, after a certain period of time has passed.

Will Starfield be on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes. You’ll be able to play Starfield on Game Pass the day it launches.

Is there Starfield gameplay?

The logo for Starfield. Bethesda Games

No, not yet. We do know that it's a sci-fi game. At E3 2019, Elon Musk chatted up Todd Howard about Starfield. From that conversation, it was made known that Starfield space travel will feel shakey.

"Traveling in space in our game, I want to say it's like flight in the '40s, like it's dangerous," says Howard. This implies a very scavenger-esque outlook to spacefaring in Starfield. In the conversation, Howard and Musk also discuss idiosyncratic elements to Starfield like collecting fuel and other things.

It’s likely we’ll get to see the game in action sometime in the summer of 2022.

Is Elon Musk involved with Starfield?

Yes. Musk is a consultant in some capacity on the upcoming game. In 2019, Howard revealed he visited Musk’s company SpaceX in hopes to gather inspiration for the upcoming game. While it’s unclear to what degree Musk will play a part in the final product, we do know Bethesda is aiming for some degree of authenticity with Starfield.

How big will Starfield be?

Due to the limited information available, we don't know how big Starfield will be as a whole. What we do know, is that that there is at least four times the number of devs working on Starfield than Bethesda had on Skyrim or Fallout 4, implying it could be larger in scale.

We know from an interview with Howard that Starfield is exclusively a single-player game with procedurally generated elements, meaning Bethesda will be able to fully direct efforts to improving the single-player. Howard also mentioned that Bethesda's method to procedurally generate content has evolved immensely.

Tying into that, Howard confirmed in the interview that NPCs will play a large role in the game and cities will be massive. All of this to say, it sounds like Starfield will be absolutely massive.

Are there any Starfield leaks?

A potential leak shows off the game’s HUD. Bethesda Softworks, SkullziTV via Twitter

Yes! There have been a number of screenshot leaks, showcasing the visual style Starfield is trying to create.

This image is the clearest picture that we've had on Starfield yet. It comes from Twitter user Skullzi, who claims to have received it directly from a Bethesda employee. From the image, we can glean our first look at Starfield's HUD. Players seem to have access to a weapon on hand. The one currently being used appears to be a shotgun. There seem to be two other gauges. Perhaps one is for health and another is for oxygen? The spacesuit seems a bit janky, which ties into Howard's remark that space travel is dangerous in Starfield.

According to Skullzi, this leak comes from a Starfield 2018 build. The same person also leaked other images, showing more astronauts staring at spaceships. There are also claims that Starfield will feature multiple factions.

Some of these leaks were seemingly confirmed after a Bethesda employee was spotted sporting a shirt with a logo identical to the ones in the leaked photos. If leaks were able to get a very specific icon right, it's likely they got more right as well.

Although not an outright leak, Bethesda released a survey asking players about how they spend time in spaceships and what they like to do in said spaceships. Many players have taken this to suggest Bethesda was discussing Starfield in the survey, meaning that it could be used to eke out what features might be in the game. The survey mentioned something about Spaceship customization, implying that could be a feature in Starfield.

In the same survey, Bethesda mentions difficulty and gameplay pace, implying both could still be in flux for the upcoming game. There’s still a lot to learn about Bethesda’s next game, but we’ll likely find out more soon enough.

Starfield launches for Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022.