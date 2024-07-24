There’s now an Xbox controller that has a detachable butt, modeled after the spandex-wearing heroes Deadpool and Wolverine. If that sounds like something you’d want (we’re not judging), you’re unfortunately out of luck. The Deadpool & Wolverine controllers are the latest in a long line of custom pieces Xbox has made, which one or two lucky people will win through a giveaway. In this case, these controllers seem like something consumers would genuinely buy, and it’s continuously frustrating to see this much thought put into one-off pieces, while actual buyable controllers and consoles feel hopelessly generic.

This pair of controllers is part of Xbox’s “Cheeky Controller Sweepstakes,” where fans can enter for a chance to win two custom controllers, and an equally impressive, Deadpool-themed Xbox Series X. Apart from the genuine hilarity of controllers with cheeks, these designs are something I’d genuinely shell out a cool 60 bucks for, and a massive thread on Reddit shows that hundreds, if not thousands, of other people would as well.

Xbox has a long history of making one-off limited editions like this, raffling them off for sweepstakes. They’ve done this for games in the past like Forza Horizon 5 and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, but it’s also wide-reaching with custom consoles for the likes of Spongebob, Shang-Chi, X-Men 97, and even a chocolatey Wonka system, among dozens of others.

Xbox’s custom giveaways have gotten increasingly ridiculous, like this Wonka system that came with a full-sized chocolate controller. Xbox

But the real problem, is what purpose are these really serving in the long run? Microsoft is sinking time and effort into these pieces that end up feeling like nothing more than a glorified piece of marketing. Maybe that truly is the point, but it feels like a massive missed opportunity.

Not every custom console would be bought in droves of course — I doubt people would be lining up to drop a few hundred dollars on a Willy Wonka system. But some of these could be genuine hits with a fanbase that clearly likes custom equipment.

Xbox has a variety of different console wraps and controllers but has failed to capitalize on both. More often than not purchasable options consist of different colorings or textures, like camoflauge. Even the Starfield console wrap only sports some basic designs that vaguely match the game’s aesthetic, rather than really leaning into something vibrant and unique.

A good example of how an interesting custom piece can work is the Gears 4 Limited Edition Elite Controller. That controller has a neat battle-worn look, including a massive claw gash right down the center, on top of unique buttons and stickers. It’s a piece that truly leans into the unique aesthetic of Gears 4, which makes it feel worth the well over $100 price tag, at least for those who are fans of the franchise. Custom consoles and controllers don’t necessarily have to have mass appeal, but smartly timed to game or film releases, they could do well.

Xbox doesn’t need to entirely eliminate its sweepstake specials, nor does it need to stop producing the cavalcade of different colors for controllers and the like. But it feels like there could be a happy middle ground between the two that simply hasn’t been explored. Seeing these wildly imaginative consoles is fun, but there should be some higher degree of customization fans can have on their hardware. Ultimately, it simply feels like Xbox is severely underestimating how many people would willingly, even gleefully, purchase a “butt controller.”