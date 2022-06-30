Skull & Bones release date, gameplay, trailer, and platform details

Few games have undergone a development cycle as tumultuous as Skull & Bones, an open-world pirate adventure that has been in the works for nearly a decade. Since its initial reveal at E3 2017, the game has reportedly gone through numerous redesigns and has been delayed several times. But thanks to a recent reemergence, it’s clear the game has come together, and even has a release date. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Skull & Bones, including its launch date, gameplay, and details about its development cycle.

When is the Skull & Bones release date?

Skull & Bones is gearing up to launch on November 8, 2022. This was confirmed by developer Ubisoft as part of a lengthy re-reveal, which featured a look at gameplay, characters, and some story elements, as well.

What are the Skull & Bones platforms?

Skull & Bones will no longer launch for PS4 and Xbox One. Ubisoft

Ubisoft confirmed that Skull & Bones will launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia. It was previously planned to release for PS4 and Xbox One, but given its lengthy development cycle, Ubisoft has shifted away from the previous generation.

Is there a Skull & Bones trailer?

The newest Skull & Bones trailer debuted on July 7, 2022. There had been multiple trailers and showings before this, but considering how much the game has shifted direction in recent years, it’s best to disregard anything prior to 2022.

There’s also a substantial Ubisoft Forward event dedicated to Skull & Bones that takes a deep dive into all the game’s systems and features, which we recommend watching if you’re curious about this upcoming adventure.

Who is the Skull & Bones developer?

Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft Singapore is leading development on Skull & Bones. Ubisoft

Skull & Bones is in development at Ubisoft Singapore, the team responsible for many Assassin’s Creed games including Black Flag — which is one of the biggest inspirations for the upcoming pirate adventure. In fact, this game initially started off as a multiplayer expansion to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, but eventually spun into something of its own.

It has been in the works since 2013 and has undergone numerous iterations — at one point being an MMO before evolving into a live-service game.

According to a report from Kotaku, the game suffered from a lack of creative vision, management issues, and has cost Ubisoft $120 million as of 2021.

Thankfully, the project seems to have come together as of July 2022 and will hopefully stick to its November release date.

What will the Skull & Bones gameplay be like?

Skull & Bones focuses on naval battles and can be played solo, or cooperatively. Ubisoft

Skull & Bones is a multiplayer pirate game that focuses on ship battles, with players taking on various roles to control and attack large vessels in the ocean. While the game will prioritize multiplayer components such as PvE, PvP, and co-op, you’ll be able to complete the game solo, as well.

As revealed during the recent Ubisoft Forward event, the game starts you off washed up on a beach with nothing. You then have to fend off deadly creatures and build yourself up as you acquire new pirate contracts to grow your Infamy.

Infamy is tied to the game’s progression system. The more missions you accomplish, the more your Infamy grows, giving you access to more jobs and opportunities.

Along the way, you’ll earn blueprints and different crafting materials used to develop your ship. As you complete more challenging contracts, the rewards you’ll earn will improve — leading to much better ships.

Naval combat remains one of Skull & Bones’ core features. Ubisoft explains that a variety of weapons will be available such as cannons, “Greek Fire,” mortars, and other types of bombards to sink enemy ships.

With this being a live-service game, Ubisoft is committed to supporting Skull & Bones with post-launch content for years to come. Following the game’s release, free content will be available to all players, offering more challenges and quests to complete.

Skull & Bones launches on November 8, 2022.