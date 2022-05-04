As everyone knows, Activision Blizzard is kind of on fire. First, it was lawsuit after lawsuit related to inappropriate workplace conduct and sexual harassment. Then, it was the embarrassing follow-up of refusing to own up to the problem. Oh, and everyone is bagging on the Overwatch 2 beta. On the bright side, Blizzard has confirmed Diablo Immortal is happening! But Diablo fans are rightfully a little wary about the upcoming MMORPG.

It’s too early to tell whether the wait was worth it. Fortunately, we have a few facts nailed down that give us a sense of what to expect. Here’s what we know so far about Diablo Immortal.

What is Diablo Immortal?

A snippet of Diablo Immortal gameplay. Activision Blizzard

Diablo Immortal is the Diablo series’ first mobile game. It’s not the next mainline installment of the series — that’s Diablo IV, which was delayed along with Overwatch 2 in late 2021.

Immortal takes place someplace in the timeline between Diablo II and Diablo III as an “untold chapter” in the saga.

The Diablo Immortal website introduces the game as such:

The Archangel Tyrael is presumed dead, and mankind is left to deal with the aftermath of his actions. Fragments of the shattered Worldstone, still embued with great power, are tainting the land. Diablo’s minions hope to harness that power to allow the Lord of Terror to return.

When is the Diablo Immortal release date?

Diablo Immortal will release for PC, Android, and iOS on June 2, 2022 . Lead game designer Wyatt Cheng revealed this information in last week’s Diablo Immortal stream along with the existence of a PC port. It was originally advertised as a mobile-only game.

All versions of the game will release at the same time! However, the PC version will technically be in an “open beta” until further notice.

Is there a Diablo Immortal trailer?

Diablo Immortal has a couple of trailers, including a cinematic one from late last year. However, the latest one from last week contains the most gameplay a fan would find helpful. It showcases polished character models and fight sequences from the PC and mobile versions, including abilities, classes, and maps. Diablo Immortal also had alpha and beta trailers related to the game.

What platforms will Diablo Immortal be available on?

Blizzard originally intended for Diablo Immortal to be a mobile-only experience. However, in an April 2022 blog post, the developer revealed that the game would also be available on PC, with cross-play and cross-save between platforms. Here’s an excerpt of the announcement:

“You asked, and we delivered! The team is proud to announce that Diablo Immortal will launch simultaneously on mobile and in Open Beta on PC—complete with cross-play and cross-progression. We have gone the extra mile to preserve major elements of the iconic Diablo control scheme so that you can slay monsters in the comfort of your own home chair.”

Is Diablo Immortal free-to-play?

Yes, Diablo Immortal is free-to-play on PC and mobile. As per TechRadar, it will offer optional in-app purchases, though. Purchases will include cosmetics like skins and charms but not equipment. In that case, it’ll keep the Diablo spirit alive by forcing players to loot gear rather than becoming “pay-to-win.” Developers also claimed that it would include a battle pass with free and paid tiers. Main content, like the story and classes are expected to be available for free, too.

How do fans feel about Diablo Immortal?

A shining example of a Diablo Immortal character. Activision Blizzard

Diablo Immortal’s announcement was met with a famously frigid reception at Blizzcon 2018. At the time, fans weren’t jazzed at the thought of the Diablo experience being adapted for mobile. However, after a relatively successful alpha and beta, fans started to warm up to the thought of it. In late April, the company released a trailer confirming its release date and crossplay and cross-save compatibility with PC. It’s still advertised as an MMORPG “made for mobile.” However, the option to play on PC should also appeal to the mobile game naysayers.

Cheng claimed that fans who actually tried the game at BlizzCon ended up enjoying it. “There was a lot of feedback that said ‘you know? this is good.’ I think the game kind of spoke for itself,” he said.

Diablo Immortal is currently in development for PC, Android, and iOS. This article will be updated as information becomes available.