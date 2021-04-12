The Last of Us is the biggest game of the last decade. The post-apocalyptic survival shooter has almost everything a successful game could want: critical acclaim, action figures, a remaster, a major prestige TV show, and a sequel. This tiny empire took a mere eight years to establish, but it shows no signs of stopping.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Sony is completely remaking the first game from the ground up for PlayStation 5, presumably giving it all the modernizations that are only available on the next-gen console.

Here’s everything we know.

When is The Last of Us PS5 remake release date?

We don’t know, but we can make an educated guess.

According to the Bloomberg report, The Last of Us PS5 remake has been in development since at least 2019. It was originally being developed by a small 30 person team at a Sony support studio called Visual Arts Service Group. They intended to use the project as a way for Sony to package both the first and second Last of Us games together on PS5.

In 2019, the group presented a completed section of the remake to Sony, suggesting they have at least a bit finished.

Following the completion of Last of Us Part II in 2020, numerous Naughty Dog veterans joined the development team for the remake. Leadership on the project was then handed over to Naughty Dog, again relegating Visual Arts Service Group as Naughty Dog’s support studio.

Joel and Ellie waiting for their next-gen facelift. Naughty Dog

From this information, we can extrapolate a few details.

The Last of Us PS5 remake has been in development for two years and gained significant support in 2020 There was at some point an intention to sell Last of Us 1 and 2 as a complete next-gen package on PS5.

Given that The Last of Us is a relatively modern game, remaking it shouldn’t be too difficult. Many remakes take around two years to develop. For example, the Demon Souls PS5 remake began development after Bluepoint launched the 2018 Shadow of Colossus remake and launched in fall 2020.

It’s completely possible that The Last of Us remake will come out as soon as next year. In all likelihood, it’ll be paired with the debut of The Last of Us HBO series. Many expect the series to air in late 2022 due to the current filming dates, which conclude on June 5, 2022.

Sony previously remade the original Ratchet and Clank for PS4 to coincide with the film’s theatrical release date. It’s likely they’ll do something similar for The Last of Us on HBO.

Is there a Last of Us PS5 remake trailer?

No, the remake has yet to be officially announced, so there isn’t a trailer.

Who is The Last of Us PS5 remake developer?

While development was initially helmed by Visual Arts Service Group, the reins have since been handed over to Naughty Dog.

What will change for The Last of Us PS5 remake?

We don’t know yet what differences The Last of Us PS5 remake will have from the original. It’s possible that they’ll stay very faithful to the original game. However, in the Bloomberg article, it’s mentioned that the original development team, Visual Arts Service Group, wanted to hire people to “redesign gameplay mechanics” from the original. The extent of these supposed changes is unknown. It’s possible they just wanted to adjust shooting to align mechanics more with The Last of Us Part II.

It’s also possible that The Last of Us PS5 remake will have some changes in the story to make it closer to the HBO show’s narrative. The Ratchet and Clank PS4 remake featured Dr. Nefarious, a villain that wasn’t originally introduced until the series’ third game but played a vital role in the film.