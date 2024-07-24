Helldivers 2 is about to get its biggest update ever next week, one that will add new enemy types, objectives, and somehow, an even harder difficulty mode for those most seasoned of democracy-loving galactic warriors. From the looks of it, it could be the update that pulls players back to Super-Earth for more co-op shooter fun.

The free update, titled “Escalation Of Freedom” was announced in a video update from Swedish developer Arrowhead Studios. While Helldivers 2 has received dozens of incremental updates since it launched in February in the form of new in-game stratagems, enemy variants, and story updates, Escalation Of Freedom marks the first substantial titled update.

“It’s our first step out of many where we’re going to expand the game in big meaningful ways,” Arrowhead design director Niklas Malmborg promised.

Escalation Of Freedom is the first major update for Helldivers 2.

The trailer showcased just a taste of what the developer has in store for players jumping into Helldivers 2 starting on August 6. Two new Terminid enemy types are being added. One is a trio of horned tentacles called Impalers, designed to stop players who run away from the heat of battle in their tracks. The Spore Charger is a speedy leviathan that emits a thick fog, making visibility a serious issue so long as they’re on the battlefield.

On the Automaton end, the evil robot threat now has massive tanks that shoot barrages of rockets at players from afar. Players will have to keep moving if they want to avoid the hail fire. Both factions will also have stronger, more deadly commanders, according to developers.

There will be larger outposts called Fortresses for players to storm. They’ll be harder to take control of but will offer even greater rewards if successful. Swamps will have a more spooky-looking variant. Planet hazards like acid storms now have a damaging effect on everyone, making it easier to destroy enemies but also harder to stay alive.

Rounding out the update is the new “Difficulty 10” mode, which according to Helldivers 2’s level designer Chris Brettman, “is meant to feel like a a real progression from [difficulty] 9,” which even more enemies on screen trying to eliminate you than before.

Swamp planets in Helldivers 2 will sport a brand-new, creepy look. Arrowhead Studios

Arrowhead promised that the wave of changes is just the beginning, with a “surprise here and there that you maybe didn’t expect” promised for the immediate future of the hit live service.

While Helldivers 2 is far from falling off, there’s been a noticeable drop off in players (at least on PC) since its release ultra-successful launch. While this drop in players likely be attributed to players moving on to newer games after five straight months of fighting bugs and robots, it's in Arrowhead’s best interest to see if players are willing to come back for another.

Escalation Of Freedom isn’t quite the fiction-shattering development I’ve been holding my breath for. After all, the community is still uneasy after the destruction of a planet seemingly teased the introduction of a new enemy faction. But I think these additions are big enough to warrant a look-in from current and lapsed players alike. As a developer for an ongoing game, Arrowhead has earned the trust of its community. I don’t think the developers would present this update as a major changing point without believing it themselves.

Helldivers 2 was one of 2024’s earliest hits thanks to its unique twist on the live service game. Its ever-evolving story, relatively minor and negligible microtransactions, and addicting gameplay helped make it PlayStation’s fastest-selling first-party exclusive ever. The game has become a model for PlayStation’s elaborate live-service plans, hoping to replicate its success with the upcoming hero shooter Concord.