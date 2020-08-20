Batman is dead. Or at least that’s what developer WB Games Montréal wants you to think. The Dark Knight's various protogés have become the new protectors of Gotham in his absence, and the action that ensues will play out in the upcoming Gotham Knights. While it’s arriving a bit later than expected, the game will deliver something different from any Batman game before it. Only time will tell if this game kicks off a new DC Superhero renaissance with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. But when will we get to play this upcoming superhero adventure?

When is the Gotham Knights release date?

Gotham Knights will now launch on October 25, 2022.

The message WB released for Gotham Knight’s delay. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

This was confirmed via a tweet from developer WB Games Montréal. While the game was originally going to come out in 2021, Warner Bros. delayed it in March 2021 due to various reasons including the pandemic.

“We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players,” the tweet announcing the delay says. “Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to sharing more of the game in the coming months.”

What are the Gotham Knights platforms?

Gotham Knights will be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. On May 10, 2022, Warner Bros. announced the cancellation of the PS4 and Xbox One versions, explaining that it wanted to “provide players with the best possible gameplay experience."

When looking at a disastrous game launch like Cyberpunk 2077, for example, which was tarnished due to its previous-gen versions holding it back, it’s likely Warner Bros. doesn’t want to make the same mistake. The biggest issue with launching on current-gen only, is that PS5s and Xbox Series X|S systems are still difficult to find due to chip shortages.

It’s unclear if a Nintendo Switch version is in the works, but it’s unlikely (save for a possible cloud version).

Is there a Gotham Knights trailer?

Yes! There are a couple of trailers, but the most recent one was released on May 10, 2022. This trailer focuses on Red Hood and Nightwing, with gameplay details covering the loot system.

Another trailer, which was released in 2021 highlights the story elements. This trailer focuses on the Court of Owls, a deadly group of criminals in Gotham City, and the main villains in this game. It shows our four heroes in action, including Red Hood, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Robin. Despite the hooded look, this is Tim Drake's Robin.

The trailer also features an appearance by the Penguin, but it seems he’s not assuming the villainous role we’re used to. A flurry of action sequences is also shown during this trailer, along with some teases of the game’s underlying mystery.

A seven-minute gameplay trailer was also unveiled in August 2020, showing all the characters in action. It seems to be a mix of familiar and new, with each character having their own unique abilities and strengths.

What is the Gotham Knights story?

Batgirl will be one of the four playable characters in Gotham Knights. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

After Batman's death, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City. With Batman gone, an expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham. From the trailer, it seems you'll have to stop the Court of Owls and possibly Mr. Freeze. The r3dakt3d teasers also imply Two-Face could be present, though Warner Bros. is certainly keeping the villain list a surprise.

The holiday photo that implicated the release date also hinted at Poison Ivy's presence in the game. There was a mention of Robinson Park, which is known as Poison Ivy's primary hideout. The mention could mean that Poison Ivy will be included in the rogue's gallery or it's just a little easter egg for fans.

It's also possible that Hush will be included as a villain. WB Montréal published a reading list for fans shortly after the game was announced that mentioned the villain's original storyline, implying his presence.

Who are the Gotham Knights voice actors?

The all-star cast of Gotham Knights will no doubt bolster the game’s quality. Warner Bros.

What do we know about the Gotham Knights gameplay?

As part of the Gotham Knights announcement trailer, we got a small look at gameplay. Since then, Warner Bros. released a new 13-minute gameplay trailer focusing on Nightwing and Red Hood, showing off some of the combat and loot mechanics. Check out the new gameplay trailer below!

Gotham Knights will feature traversal using a wide range of methods, including the Bat-cycle, Nightwing’s glider called the Flying Trapeze, and Red Hood’s Mystical Leap. Aside from that, the recent trailer gave us a better look at the loot system, which allows players to equip various pieces of gear. Not only does gear change the way your characters look, but they also impact gameplay, giving you special abilities or mod slots. Based on the gameplay trailer, it appears like certain enemies will drop currency and gear blueprints, which can be utilized to craft upgrades. Gotham Knights is diving heavily into RPG elements, giving players multiple avenues for how to build characters.

In an IGN interview, it was confirmed that areas and foes won't be level gated. The entire city will be open from the start. Enemy levels will just be used to help you determine if you want to take on a foe, but being lower leveled won't bar you from achieving victory.

One interesting tidbit of information from the new trailer is that you’ll be able to tackle missions non-linearly by using the Bat Computer. From here, you’ll find various challenges, quests, and objectives to complete, giving you the freedom to tackle missions in the order you choose.

The overall game appears similar, but different enough from Rocksteady's Batman Arkham series. Thankfully, the beloved freeflow combat system is still present here, but is modified to adhere to the different styles across all four characters. For instance, Nightwing is a melee character specializing in close-quarters combat, while Red Hood uses non-lethal bullets to attack from afar.

How will the Gotham Knights multiplayer work?

Nightwing is one of the characters you’ll be able to play as in Gotham Knights. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

As shown in the reveal trailer, we see that will be co-op available in Gotham Knights. In the middle of the gameplay trailer, the upper right corner says "Robin joined the session,” implying other players will be able to drop in and out. This will be the primary way to play the game, as it’s designed with co-op in mind.

How many players can play Gotham Knights multiplayer?

You can play online with 1-2 players. Unfortunately, you can't run around with a posse of four, and split-screen is also unavailable.

Red Hood will be present in Gotham Knights. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

How does Gotham Knights connect to previous Batman Arkham games?

Gotham Knights is not connected to the Batman: Arkham series. WB Montréal's latest title kicks off its own universe. This means it’s also separate from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

What are the Gotham Knights pre-order details?

The $300 Collector’s Edition comes with the Visionary Pack DLC, an AR collectible pin, a 16-page media book, a map, and statues of all four characters. Warner Bros.

As of May 10, 2022, Gotham Knights is available to pre-order! There are three versions of the game, and each will include the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin as a pre-order bonus.

The base edition will cost $70 and will simply include a copy of the game. The $90 Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition is also available to pre-order, featuring the Visionary Pack DLC. A massive $300 Collectors Edition includes the Visionary Pack DLC, an AR collectible pin, a 16-page media book, a map, and statues of all four characters.

Gotham Knights will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 25, 2022.