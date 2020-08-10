After countless leaks, rumors, fan-prodding, and false starts, Rocksteady Studios' newest game has finally been announced: the Suicide Squad is getting its own video game. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leage The only official information we have so far is a photo of Superman in the Suicide Squad's crosshairs that Rocksteady tweeted on August 7, 2020. If we combine this with all the leaks and Easter eggs devoured over the last five years, however, we have a fairly good idea of what this game might look like.

Here's everything we know about Suicide Squad.

What is the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release date?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch in 2022.

What systems will Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League be available on?

You can play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X.

Is there a trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Yes! There's a small cinematic trailer available that you can watch below.

From the trailer, we can see that Brainiac has taken over Metropolis. The Suicide Squad, consisting of King Shark, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang were sent by Amanda Waller to defeat the Justice League. Given Metropolis' current disarray and the boy scout's merciless attack, it can be assumed that Superman and the other members of the Justice League have been taken over by Brainiac. Now it's up to the Suicide Squad to save the day.

Is there gameplay for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

No, we don't have gameplay, but following the trailer reveal, Rocksteady creative director Sefton Hill answered some questions about the game, including those related to gameplay.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be a four-player co-op shooter. You can either play it with friends or with AI. If you do play with AI, you'll be able to seamlessly switch between characters. Hill didn't specify if it would be a first or third-person shooter. All characters will also have access to melee abilities.

Much of the game seems to take place in Metropolis.

Are there leaks for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

There are numerous alleged leaks for Rocksteady's Arkham Knight follow-up. There's a chance that none of these are real, but many tie in nicely to the information already announced about Rocksteady's latest project.

Superman game leaked picture. Rocksteady Games, maybe?

In April 2019, a Warner Bros. Marketing email leaked onto ResetEra regarding Rocksteady's upcoming game, which was implied to be Suicide Squad. Notably, this called the game a "Games as a Service" title, meaning it would have multiplayer and regular updates similar to games like Marvel's Avengers and Destiny. The leak stated that multiple cities would be available like Gotham and Star City. It added that the game was once set to be announced on June 4, 2019 and players that pre-ordered would have early access to a raid.

If everything else is the same, we could see a raid system in Rocksteady's Suicide Squad.

According to a 4chan leak, we have a possible synopsis about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League:

Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League by Rocksteady Studios. Amanda Waller goes to war with the Justice League when Batman attempts to shut her down over the creation of Project Cadmus. Playable characters include Deadshot, Harley Quinn, El Diablo, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, Cheetah, and Enchantress."

The crew! Rocksteady

The playable characters that are known thus far are listed in the leak, giving it some credibility. However, they're also very standard Suicide Squad characters. It's fairly possible the 'leaker' made an educated guess at what the game could include.

What's the story in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

We don't have precise details on the story yet, but Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League could adapt some famous stories.

Perhaps Suicide Squad will be a loose adaptation of Tower of Babel, the popular Justice League storyline where Batman's computer is hacked, revealing his secret strategies to defeat every Justice League member. This was loosely adapted in the film Justice League: Doom. Suicide Squad could take the narrative role originally played by the Legion of Doom.

Alternatively, given the fearsome look in Superman's eye, this could take a more Injustice-esque angle where the Justice League has taken a more villainous role in the world.

Does Suicide Squad Kills the Justice League take place in the Arkham-verse?

Yes! According to Sefton Hill, it takes place in the same universe as the Arkham games and will tie up narrative loose ends created by those games.