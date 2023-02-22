Sony’s first State of Play in 2023 doesn’t explicitly say that it focuses on the first half of the year, but the trends in past years indicate as much based on previous PlayStation livestreams. PlayStation has a number of highly anticipated titles peppered out over the year, including Final Fantasy 16 and Street Fighter 6 among others. Now, it’s just a guessing game about which one of them will appear in this particular State of Play.

Sony fans can buckle up to review some of the most anticipated PlayStation games coming in 2023. Here’s what you can expect from the February 2023 PlayStation State of Play.

When is the February 2023 State of Play start time?

The February 2023 State of Play is on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 4 p.m. Eastern. So it should land right in the middle of the day for those on the west coast and toward the end of the workday for those on the east coast. The stream should take about 45 minutes and end before 5 p.m Eastern.

How to watch the February 2023 State of Play

You can watch the February 2023 State of Play from the official PlayStation Twitch or YouTube channel. There isn’t a scheduled video for YouTube yet, but you can check the channel again closer to the scheduled time. The YouTube stream should turn into a VOD once it ends.

What to expect from the February 2023 State of Play

The February 2023 PlayStation State of Play tweet highlights projects from partners, including five PlayStation VR games, and indie and third-party reveals. PlayStation fans have their own guesses but the upcoming livestream will likely hit at least a few of these based on recent releases and timelines:

Forspoken DLC — Forspoken was only just released about a month ago, and even if it received middling reviews, Sony has already confirmed DLC. It’s likely we’ll get more info during the State of Play.

The PlayStation State of Play tweet also explicitly stated that it would spend about 15 minutes on Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is coming on May 26, 2023.

What to not expect from the February 2023 State of Play

PlayStation left out any mention of first-party games, so there probably won’t be anything like Spiderman or Last of Us multiplayer in this particular State of Play. Maybe there will be another State of Play focused more on first-party games later in the year.