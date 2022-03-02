Street Fighter 6 was first revealed in February 2022. Fans of the iconic fighting game franchise are amped and ready to kick off another round of hard-hitting, combo-breaking action. The sicth entry in the franchise will mark more than 35 years of the long-running series. After a long period of silence, Capcom has been showing off more information starting with Sony’s 2022 State of Play event in early June. There are some big changes coming, but when will they be here?

When will Street Fighter 6 be released?

Capcom has not yet revealed a specific release date for Street Fighter 6. However, at the end of the State of Play trailer for the game, Capcom did tease it will be coming in Summer 2023 .

Street Fighter returns with its sixth entry next summer. Capcom

The game has been a known quantity following a Capcom hack in late 2020, suggesting the project should be fairly deep in development at this point. Dropping the latest installment of their signature fighting franchise could lead to 2023 being the summer of Street Fighter.

Is there a Street Fighter 6 trailer?

Yes! After teasing fans with a short 30-second teaser trailer in February the game finally has a full-length trailer. Check it out:

So much to see!

The trailer drops a lot of new information on players. More confirmed characters joining the roster and a look at some exciting gameplay mechanics that mark a departure for the long-running franchise. Players will have a lot in this trailer alone to look through in preparation for the game’s release.

At Evo 2022, Capcom shared even more with the audience, announcing two new fighters in the newest gameplay trailer. Feast your eyes:

Which characters are in the Street Fighter 6 roster?

The original teaser trailer only showed Ryu and Luke, as more information has been released from Capcom the roster continues to grow. Between the initial announcement, State of Play, and Evo 2022 the roster has reached a total of seven fighters. Here are all the confirmed characters.

Returning:

Ryu

Chun-Li

Gaile

Luke

Juri

Newcomers:

Jamie

Kimberly

New fighter Jaimie releases a flurry of kicks on Luke. Capcom

Some eagle-eyed viewers are saying that the State of Play trailer doesn't just show off these two new fighters but reveals the game's entire roster. Posters on Reddit combed through the trailer and found a series of flash frames that show art and name all the playable characters. This isn’t confirmed but based on the art for new characters like Jaimie, it seems likely Capcom stealth announced no less than 22 fighters for Street Fighter 6.

And, if the initial roster doesn’t wow you, a 2020 data leak suggests Capcom plans to release two iterations of Street Fighter 6 in the coming years. Franchise convention is that these titles will likely be called Super Street Fighter 6 and Ultra Street Fighter 6 if and when they release, but we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation to be certain.

What will the Street Fighter 6 gameplay be like?

For the most part Street Fighter 6 looks like it will play like previous entries in the franchise. Fans can expect to see new moves added to characters, along with balancing changes that come with the addition of entirely new characters to the roster.

Street Fighter 6 hopes to make the series more accessible. Capcom

An interesting announcement in the Capcom blog is that SF6 will have two different control types. The classic control type will feature the traditional 6-button layout that most fighting games adhere to. There will also be a modern control type that aims to cut through some of the complex inputs of fighting games. The way this will work is that there will be a “Special Move” button that when pressed with another input will perform complex moves. In addition, players can press the “Assist” button to make button-mashing less of a necessity.

While this makes the game a little less complex for newcomers it is also an exciting way to make the game more accessible to players with disabilities that might make the intense button presses of a fighting game difficult to play.

What are the Street Fighter 6 platforms?

Capcom’s official Street Fighter 6 announcement revealed it would be coming to PS5, PS4, PC, and Xbox Series consoles. This will be good news to Xbox players who were left out of receiving a version of Street Fighter 5. As we are deeper into this console generation it is interesting to see the game will stay on last-gen consoles. But as most of the competitive community is on PS4 and with the continued difficulty in current-gen console supply, it might be to ensure the game is accessible to the fans.

A combination of gameplay tweaks and a graffiti-soaked aesthetic make Street Fighter 6 look like a standout entry in the series. Capcom

Is Yoshinori Ono working on Street Fighter 6?

No. Shortly after the game was initially revealed, IGN erroneously reported that Ono would be producing the upcoming entry. This mistake was boiled down to a typo given that Ono left Capcom in April of last year. As of now it appears the project will be led by Game Designer Yusuke Hashimoto and Producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya.

Under new leadership it’s possible that Street Fighter 6 will have a different feel compared to its recent predecessors, but Ono also probably had some hand in the game’s early vision even if he won’t be directly involved with the finished product.

Street Fighter 6 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC in Summer 2023.