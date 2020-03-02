Everything you need to know about Destiny 2's Season of the Worthy

As spring approaches in the real world, Guardians in Destiny 2 also brace themselves for a different change in season as Season of the Dawn (Season 9) ends and Season of the Worthy (Season 10) begins. In most cases, a change in season denotes a change in Destiny 2 as the overall narrative moves forward, activities change, weapons are adjusted, and so much more.

What exactly is set to happen in Destiny 2 when it moves onto Season 10 in the near future? When will it begin? Here's all that and more.

When is Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy start date and time?

Destiny 2 Season of the Worthy will begin on Tuesday, March 10 at reset, which occurs at 12 p.m. Eastern.

What new game modes will Season 10 introduce?

Not new, per se, but Season of the Worthy will bring the Destiny 1 competitive activity, Trials of Osiris to Destiny 2. It will launch the weekend after the new season begins.

When is the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Start Date?

In Destiny 1, journeying to Mercury’s lighthouse was a weekend affair, like how you go to your country house on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays but never Monday. Destiny 2 seeks to maintain this glorious tradition.

Trials of Osiris will launch shortly after Season 10 does, hitting Guardians on Friday, March 13’s daily reset at 12 p.m. Eastern.

Destiny 2 Swords Bungie

What will the new Trials of Osiris be like?

If you’ve played the 3v3 elimination game mode before, then things will look at feel pretty similar this time around. When the mode launches in Destiny 2, it’ll include all your favorite classic maps from Destiny 1 like Cauldron, Exodus Blue, and Anomaly. Not only that, but you’ll get to collect the Egyptian-style gear from Destiny 1’s Trials mode.

Unlike other Seasonal activities, Trials of Osiris will outlive Season 10, remaining in Destiny 2 for the foreseeable future.

The game mode was originally set to incorporate Artifacts, meaning PVE players would have an advantage over other players. Shortly after being announced, however, Bungie backtracked on such statements, removing Artifacts from the equation altogether. Fan backlash worked, for once!

What activities are leaving when Season of the Worthy Launches?

Faction Rally is vamoosed! The event that pitted the various faction groups like Dead Orbit and New Monarchy against one another is gone. The rewards it gave will not be forgotten, however. Some of the things exclusive to Faction Rallies will be added to vanilla destiny at no extra cost.

Season 10 will also feature the departure of Bright Engrams. Bungie will stop selling the controversial cosmetic engrams in Season 10, which will be a welcome change for a lot of folks.

Just a few guardians Bungie

What’s happening to weapons with Season 10?

Currently, there’s a process in Destiny 2 known as Infusion. Players can sacrifice a weapon to empower a weaker one to the same power level. This process can be repeated indefinitely, keeping older weapons in-vogue indefinitely. This created a power creep, but that's being nixed in Season 10.

Bungie is putting an expiration on weapons. Legendary Weapons will now have their power capped out at points, forcing them out of fashion. According to the Destiny 2 dev team, weapons will last “between 9 and 15 months.” Despite being ‘sunsetted’ these weapons can still be used within certain Crucible playlists or during Patrol modes to no detriment. They just won’t be viable tools to take on the latest endgame content.

This is being done to reignite the feeling of excitement when receiving a new endgame weapon. When announcing this process, the dev team drew comparisons to Magic: the Gathering and the constant cycle of cards. Nothing lasts forever.

Currently, exotic weapons are omitted from being expired. The dev team wants to wrangle Legendary Weapons before they tackle other categories, so it’s possible Exotics will be altered in the future.

What other changes are coming in Season of the Worthy?

Bungie is overhauling the Sword weapon as an archetype. Now, in addition to the regular ammo supply needed to operate Swords, you’ll also need energy. All swords will have energy bars that are drained from as operating the sword. Guarding will cost one energy in addition to one ammo. Heavy slashes will consume energy, with a dynamic damage output dependant on how full the energy bar was prior to attacking.

Conversely, light attacks are trading in their three-hit attack for a preferable infinite loop like in a hack-and-slash title. Swords will also get one extra use: they can now cut through shields like butter. All these changes are intended to distinguish the weapon and force Guardians to put a little more thought into their attacks.

In Season 10, you’ll also be able to change the Elemental Affinity on your armor with the click of a button! This is intended to mitigate the constant re-rolling cycle that currently plagues players. Each armor piece can be transmuted to the two other options available on the armor all for just one Upgrade Module.