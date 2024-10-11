To suggest that the gaming community, whether fans or media outlets, has concrete knowledge of Nintendo's much-speculated Switch 2 sometimes feels akin to divining from bones cast into a fire. However, contrary to the mysticism surrounding Nintendo's next-gen hybrid console, it is real. Naturally, there is a flurry of speculation regarding the potential graphical and hardware advancements the Mario-maker will introduce to the successor of its 2017 console. A console, mind you, that became the third best-selling console of all time this year. So, y’know, no pressure.

While Nintendo is hard-pressed to reiterate that there won’t be any updates on the “Switch successor,” gaming pundits and experts have read between the lines and played a game of he said, she said telephone with credible sources who’ve reportedly gotten their hands on the console and waded through both baseless and credible internet rumors regarding what’s going on both over and under the hood of the Switch 2. In an attempt to sift through the noise, here’s everything we know about the Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 design rumors

Since Nintendo confirmed the development of Switch 2, there have been two significant leaks in its possible design. What was once thought to be the initial Switch 2 design schematics (first spotted by Game Rant) suggested the console would harken back to the look of the Nintendo DS, which flips open to reveal two playable screens. What’s more, the design patent revealed the device had an extra exterior touchscreen that works even when the device is shut. While the above Switch 2 design was imaginative to the point of becoming absurd, the latest Switch 2 rumor design actually seems legit.

This is what folks thought the Switch 2 might look like: a souped up Nintendo DS. Nintendo

In September, Kotaku spotted what appeared to be 3D renderings of the Switch 2 on a Chinese website, which was later aggregated on the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit. Although the designs were later revealed to have been mock-ups from an “enthusiast,” Digital Foundry says it’s the most plausible Switch 2 design leak. Key to its reasoning are the mock-ups of the console's mainboard and the attention to detail regarding the diminutive size of its battery chamber, which aligns with tech analyst projections for Switch 2’s design.

Now that all that conditional red tape has been applied, the mock-up of the device looks like a sleeker iteration of the Switch’s design. Aside from having a noticeably bigger screen, the most significant difference between it and the original Switch is its Joy-Cons having an extra groove, which we’ll dive into why later.

Nintendo Switch 2 release date predictions and rumors

The most concrete information about the Switch 2 is when folks should expect it to be released. Although industry analysts projected Nintendo would release the Switch 2 by the end of 2024, the next-gen console was reportedly delayed until March 2025. According to Video Games Chronicle, the reason behind the delay was that Nintendo could prepare more robust first-party software for the console. IGN also suggests that the decision to delay Switch 2 until Q1 of 2025 was to stockpile the console and prevent scalping.

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch 2 specs and features (predictions and rumors)

According to Video Games Chronicle, the Switch 2 — like its progenitor — can be used in a portable and handheld mode. Moreover, the Switch 2 will have an LCD screen rather than an OLED screen to keep the console’s costs down and leave ample storage space. According to Kotaku, the Switch 2’s specs will reportedly have an 8-inch screen with smaller bezels, including 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, integrated microphones, and a switch to microSD express cards for additional storage.

Furthermore, Switch 2 will have a cartridge slot for those who are wise enough to buy the physical release of video games. However, the crucial question of backward compatibility with Nintendo Switch games remains unclear. Like everything related to Switch 2, Nintendo has yet to comment on reports confirming or denying that it will have the long-sought-after feature.

Nintendo

By far, the most interesting tidbit about the Switch 2 is what it might do to improve its Joy-Cons and prevent them from drifting. In May 2023, Nintendo submitted a patent to the United States Patent Office, which heavily suggested a redesign of the Switch 2 Joy-Con. According to IGN, that the new Switch 2 Joy-Con patent will employ a magnetic field for control mechanisms instead of the plastic circuit boards used in the Nintendo Switch. As with most patent-based rumors, folks should take this potential spec update with a grain of salt.

Nintendo Switch 2 price predictions and rumors

According to GamesIndustry.biz, the current prediction is that the Switch 2 will cost $400. Unfortunately, there’s no telling how much the Switch 2’s price tag will be until the Mario maker comes out and confirms it. While this is a tad bit distressing for folks once bitten and twice shy witnessing how Nintendo competitor Sony is handling the exorbitant price tag for its PlayStation 5 Pro, all we can do is look at the current prices of Nintendo Switch consoles and ballpark the Switch 2 having a slightly larger number attached to it. On the bright side, a Japanese family of six can buy Switch Lites for the cost of one PS5 Pro. Hopefully, Nintendo won’t break folks’ banks with the official price of the Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199.99

Nintendo Switch: $299.99

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349.99

Nintendo

Original Nintendo Switch support expiration date

The question that often gets lost in the discussion about the Switch 2 is what will happen to its progenitor. While the console is still kicking despite being just under a decade old, Nintendo is showing signs of slowing down announcing big releases for it this year. In a March report from Kotaku, Nintendo of America underwent significant changes as it reportedly delayed the Switch 2 to 2025. This, unfortunately, led to the layoff of contractors in its testing department. Speaking with Kotaku, three anonymous contractors revealed that the company’s restructuring occurred during a "lull" in its testing department. Moreover, the contractors claimed that Nintendo has no new major first-party games on the horizon and that no one has had hands-on time testing the upcoming Switch successor.

If you consider that, along with the fact that indie game developers like Pathea Games have already confirmed that its upcoming projects will be released for “future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced,” it's safe to say that the flagship hybrid console’s days are numbered. Fortunately, we won’t have to guess when Nintendo will cease its support for the Switch because it’s gotten ahead of the announcement to give a window for when it will happen.

Nintendo

In an interview with the Japanese publication Nikkei (translated by VGC), Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that it will support the current Switch until at least March 2025. Alongside his commitment to sustain the Switch through the 2025 fiscal year, Furukawa assured customers that the Switch would satisfy the holiday season demand, catering to both first-time purchasers and those seeking an additional console or a replacement.

And there you have it, everything we know about the Switch 2. Time will tell whether or not any of the above information was spot on or pure poppycock, but in the meantime, it doesn’t hurt to hold on to a fraction of conjecture over the device that will house the next Metroid game. Let’s hope it is as much of a game-changer as its predecessor.