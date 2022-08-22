Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 start time, how to watch, and games to expect

The next major video game showcase is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, which kicks off the annual convention in Cologne, Germany. This show is hosted by Geoff Keighley, the host and creator of The Game Awards, and will be packed with new game announcements and more details about existing projects. Since Opening Night Live is expected to feature a hefty number of games, it’s a show you won’t want to miss. Here’s what you need to know about it, including its start time, how to watch, and what to expect from the last major gaming showcase of the summer.

When is the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 start time?

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 will air on August 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Gamescom Opening Night Live is hosted by The Game Awards creator, Geoff Keighley. Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The show will be livestreamed across various platforms including The Game Awards’ official YouTube and Twitch channels. As always, you’ll be able to watch the show afterward as a standard video, so no need to worry if you miss the livestream.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 will also take place in front of a live audience in Cologne for the first time since 2019. You can still grab tickets on the official Gamescom website.

What are the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 confirmed games?

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 will last around two hours and will feature over 30 games. Most of the lineup is kept secret, but Keighley did confirm 11 of the games planned to make an appearance.

These are the confirmed games:

Sonic Frontiers

Hogwarts Legacy

The Callisto Protocol

The Outlast Trials

Gotham Knights

Unknown Worlds New IP

Honkai Star Rail

Goat Simulator 3

High on Life

The Expanse: Telltale Series

Return to Monkey Island

Typically, Keighley’s events are filled with World Premiere announcements for indie and AAA titles. Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 featured the release date for Halo Infinite, along with announcements for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Saints Row, and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut.

With that in mind, it’s safe to assume we’ll get new announcements of the same caliber this year. One rumor is that Dead Island 2 will reemerge at Opening Night Live after being in the works since at least 2014. We also know the show will feature a first look at the new Dying Light 2 DLC Bloody Ties.

But there will be plenty of other announcements to look forward to, so make sure you tune in on August 23.