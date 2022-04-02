So E3 is dead. On the bright side, Summer Game Fest is still happening (for now)! Geoff Keighley made sure to let everyone know soon after its competitor’s cancellation. Many had hoped E3 would return to its former in-person glory this year, but the organizers were shady about if it would be even possible until just recently. So it seems like the Summer Games Fest will fill the void of publisher announcements and showcases that we were hoping for with E3 this summer.

Here’s what we know so far about Summer Game Fest 2022.

What is Summer Game Fest 2022?

What the Summer Game Fest site looks like right now. Summer Game Fest

Like E3, the Summer Game Fest is a gaming showcase meant to promote upcoming games and developers. It’s helmed by Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards, and works similarly to its end-of-year counterpart — except it's over the course of a couple of days. Summer Game Fest typically starts off with a kickoff event and lasts for half a week. Attendees should expect announcements and updates from major publishers during the fest.

When is the Summer Game Fest 2022?

Geoff Keighley confirmed on Twitter that the Summer Game Fest will take place in June 2022. However, the exact dates for the event haven’t been announced yet. If it’s anything like the past two years, it’ll likely start mid-week and continue into one of the weekends in the first half of June.

Will Summer Game Fest 2022 be an in-person event?

Nope. The Summer Game Fest has always been a digital showcase and will continue to be this year. It’s possible that it’ll have a real-life venue in the future, but nothing of the sort has been announced.

Who will be at the Summer Game Fest?

Last year’s Summer Game Fest included a number of partners including Epic Games, Riot Games, Bandai Namco, and other big-name publishers. This year’s partners haven’t been named yet. It wouldn’t be surprising to see many of the same companies there, though.

Where can I watch the Summer Game Fest?

The Summer Game Fest will be available on all popular streaming platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Note that it shares a channel with The Game Awards on Twitch and YouTube. There’s no need to register or get a badge — you can just pull up the show on your streaming platform of choice. It’s free to watch, so enjoy!

Where can I learn more about the Summer Game Fest?

The Summer Game Fest has its own official site, which interested readers can peruse for more information. You can also sign up for the mailing list to receive updates about the Summer Game Fest directly in your inbox.

We’ll update this post as we learn more about the Summer Games Fest.