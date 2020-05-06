Summer Game Fest schedule: Every event in Geoff Keighley's E3 replacement

Gaming industry personality Geoff Keighley unveiled Summer Game Fest in early May as a video game celebration meant to replace E3 that'll run through May until August, and it'll involve everything from new game announcements to major new game reveals. On Tuesday, an official schedule for the event was released. It includes some events we already know about, but it also hints at when we'll hear from some major game companies about upcoming releases.

While the schedule for Summer Game Fest is still fairly barebones at the moment, expect more and more events to be added on a rolling basis as more publishers begin to finalize plans for their revealing events. The whole initiative is not much more than branding and a calendar, but Keighley is still managing to capture some of of that E3 magic by spreading it over the four-month period that spans Summer Game Fest.

During Phase 1 of Summer Game Fest, we'll be hearing from companies like PlayStation, Microsoft, 2K, Activision, Bethesda, Bandai Namco, Warner Bros, EA, CD Projekt Red, Bungie, Blizzard Entertainment, Digital Extremes, Private Division, Riot Games, Square Enix, and Steam. We've broken down what we know about the schedule of announcements from publishers so far on the event's website.

Summer Game Fest May 2020 announcements

Inside Xbox (May 7, 11 a.m. Eastern) — Get a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay.

Sunrise #1 (May 12, 12 p.m. Eastern) — Join Geoff Keighley for a surprise game reveal.

Summer Game Fest's reveals are starting early in May, though the confirmed May events list remains short. The first major presentation of the Summer Game Fest will be the Inside Xbox happening on May 7. This presentation will showcase gameplay from titles running on Xbox Series X that are made by third-party (not affiliated with a console) developers.

After that, the only other event that's currently slated for May is a surprise game reveal that's only going by "Sunrise #1." While we don't know which partner is associated with this reveal yet, we know that the event will be hosted by Keighley and take place at 12 p.m. Eastern on May 12, 2020. No other May 2020 events are currently listed, though Keighley promises on Twitter that more will be added as publishers decide to reveal their own events.

Summer Game Fest June 2020 announcements

Steam Game Festival (June 9 through June 14) — Play demos of upcoming games on Steam

EA Play 2020 (June 11, 7 p.m. Eastern) — Learn about EA's 2020 lineup.

Night City Wire (June 11) — Learn more about Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red.

We then move on to June, the month in which E3 2020 was supposed to take place. The first thing highlighted is Steam Game Festival, which will run from June 9 until June 14. During this time, demos of various released and upcoming games will be posted to Steam, which may allow people to recapture a bit of the magic of playing new games at E3.

At 7.pm. Eastern on June 11, 2020, EA will be holding an EA Play 2020 live stream. The press release for it promises that the event will be "about connecting players around the world and bringing them closer to the game franchises they love," so we can probably expect updates on titles like Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21.

On the same day, CD Projekt Red will also show more of Cyberpunk 2077 during a "Night City Wire." That's it for June so far but there will probably be a lot more announcements for games that aren't shifting their reveal window from that month.

Warframe's TennoCon 2020 is the major Summer Game Fest event in July. Digital Extremes

Summer Game Fest July 2020 announcements

TennoCon 2020 (July 11) — See what's coming to Warframe next

Xbox 20/20 Presentation (July) — Check out first-party games for Xbox Series X

The schedule gets a bit more scarce once we reach July 2020, though there is one major event from that month that we know about. TennoCon, Digital Extremes' annual event for its free-to-play sci-fi shooter Warframe will take place digitally on July 11. At an event like this, we can expect to hear about future Warframe updates and possibly even next-gen ports.

This July, Microsoft will also be holding a Xbox 20/20 Presentation that should include many of the first-party coming to Xbox Series X. During this presentation, we will probably see games like Halo Infinite and a new Forza. While it isn't listed on the schedule right now, we'd be surprised if it isn't included like the first Inside Xbox presentation once it gets a firm date.

Summer Game Fest August 2020 announcements

Gamescom: Opening Night Live (August 24, 2 p.m. Eastern)

Like July, not too much is known about what announcements will be part of Summer Game Fest in August. That said, we know the event will end with a Gamescom: Opening Night Live event hosted by Geoff Keighley. Summer Game Fest's website calls this the "spectacular, industry-wide finale to SGF," and will feature many new announcements.