8 potential PS5 launch titles with release dates in fall 2020

Sony's PlayStation 5 should be released before the end of 2020 to take advantage of the holiday season, and fans are still wondering which games are coming to the next-gen console. We know so little about the PS5 that fans are dreaming up crazy designs that look like the Nintendo GameCube or a tiny Death Star. There are even fan-created mockups of what the home screen could look like. There's been slightly more information out there about what video games we can expect for PS5, however.

A combination of leaks and official announcements have given us an idea of roughly eight games that could be on the PS5 come launch day.

8. Rainbow Six Siege

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

This one's 100 percent official.

A port of the popular tactical multiplayer shooter Rainbow Six Siege is the only video game currently confirmed as a launch title by its developer. During an interview with Windows Central in February, Rainbow Six Siege Director Leroy Athanassoff stated: "What I can tell you is that we are going to be on [the consoles] from launch ... our target is to be available right at launch." He couldn't share a specific date but confirmed that Rainbow Six Siege will be on PS5 whenever its release does roll around, making it the one surefire game on this list.

7. Godfall

Godfall is a new hack-and-slash, loot-focused fantasy game from Counterplay Games and Borderlands 3 developer Gearbox. Footage from the game has also leaked if you're curious about seeing what a next-generation game looks like in action.

It was revealed for PC and PS5 at the Game Awards 2019 in December, making it the first brand new PS5 title to be officially revealed. While it hasn't technically been confirmed as a launch title, it does have a release window of "holiday 2020" just like the PS5, so it seems likely that it will be a launch title.

6. Outriders

When People Can Fly and Square Enix's Outriders reemerged in February, it was confirmed that the game would be coming to next-gen consoles. It's a cooperative, loot-focused shooter — akin to Destiny or Anthem — set on an alien world called Enoch where players utilize special powers creating by something called "The Anomaly." While People Can Fly is still being coy about what's different in the next-gen versions of Outriders, Game Informer's cover story said that the developers "seemed confident that the next-gen would let them add additional visual polish than would be otherwise possible."

5. Watch_Dogs: Legion

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Watch_Dogs: Legion was originally supposed to launch on March 6, but Ubisoft delayed it last fall in order to add some polish to it and to make it a next-gen title.

Since Watch_Dogs is a well known IP and the game was already in the final stages of development when it was delayed, it seems likely that it just might wind up being a PS5 launch title.

4. Ratchet and Clank 2

Developer: Insomniac Games

Now we're getting into the realm of pure speculation, but reports emerged in February that Sony and Insomniac Games were preparing a new Ratchet and Clank game for the launch of the PS5.

Because Sony acquired Insomniac last year, it's been almost four years since the last Ratchet and Clank game, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 still seems like it's far off, Ratchet and Clank 2 is the most likely first-party launch title candidate for PS5.

3. Bluepoint's Remake

Shadow of the Colossus was Bluepoint's last remake.

Bluepoint is known for its work on excellent remakes like Shadow of the Colossus, and it has been confirmed by Wired that the developer is working on another remake for PS5.

Exactly what title Bluepoint is working on hasn't been revealed yet, but common theories include Demon's Souls, The Legend of Dragoon, and Metal Gear Solid thanks to various playful teases from Bluepoint. Since it was one of the first developers confirmed by Sony to be working on a PS5 game, don't be surprised to see Bluepoint's next remake at the PS5's launch.

2. Cyberpunk 2077

A version of Cyberpunk 2077 is confirmed for Xbox Series X, and while it remains unconfirmed, an upgraded PS5 version is in the works as well.

While CD Projekt Red's next joint will actually release for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia in September seemingly before next-gen consoles launch, there will be next-gen remasters of this title. CD Projekt Red confirmed that it will support Microsoft's Smart Delivery system for next-gen ownership as well, meaning anyone who purchases the game for Xbox One can play the Xbox Series X version for free. It wouldn't make sense for the developers to keep these next-gen enhancements console-exclusive and the game will already be on current-gen by then, so a PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 will probably be there on day one.

1. Horizon Zero Dawn 2

Developer: Guerrilla Games

The final game on this list, and also the most noteworthy longshot, is Horizon Zero Dawn 2.

Job listings at developer Guerilla Games, the studio's public statements voicing its intentions to continue the franchise, and the adaptive triggers on PS5 all seem to indicate that Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is in development. Whether or not it's a launch title remains to be seen, but it would certainly be a great first-party title to have when kicking off a new console. Until then, Horizon fans can just look forward to a PC port of the original this summer.