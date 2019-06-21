Everything you need to know about the Sony PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is less than a year away. Sony has already revealed a great deal about its next-generation console that will go head-to-head with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X in late 2020. The PS5 will tout PC-caliber graphics capabilities, come with sweat-detecting controllers, and vastly improved virtual reality gear. But many crucial details about the console remain unknown.

What's the actual release date? How powerful will this console be? Does it have backward compatibility? Here's everything we know.

Sony has yet to unveil what the PS5 will look like or how much it will cost. The company also chose not to attend PAX East or E3 2020, and it has left fans guessing as to when it could finally take the wraps off of the next chapter of its gaming systems.

Lead PS5 architect Mark Cerny and Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan have teased some of the flashy features it will launch with, like ray-tracing support and built-in haptic motors in the new DualShock 5 controllers. Plus, Sony has given gamers a taste of some of the titles that will ship with the console. But a lot of the juiciest information about the PS5 has come from leaks, rumors, and patent filings that have filled in some of the gaps in Sony’s plan to dominate the next-gen console market.

The PS4 has effectively won the current console war. Sony announced that the PS4 had become the second best-selling console of all time during an earnings report in October 2019, coming in just behind the PS2. In 2018, Sony hardware made up nearly half of all consoles in use according to a Strategy Analytics report late that year.

When it comes to gamers’ preference, Sony clearly has inertia on its side. But some uncertainties and industry forces at play could the PS5 a run for its money.

Here’s everything we expect Sony to bring to the table in the next-generation of gaming consoles:

When will the PS5 be released?

Sony has announced that the PS5 will launch ahead of the holiday season of 2020 but has yet to reveal an official release date. The company has released the past two generations of PlayStation in November, which suggests the PS5 could follow the same timeline barring any significant delays.

The PS4 launched in North American on November 15, 2013 and the PS3 hit shelves on November 17, 2006. A November 2020 release date seems very likely based on this precedent, but that could change based on when Microsoft decides to drop the Xbox Series X.

For now, Sony’s biggest competitor also has a “Holiday 2020” release window and the past two Xbox systems were also released in November. But Sony could rush to ship the PS5 earlies if it believes Microsoft will drop the Xbox sooner in order to keep pace with the new Xbox.

E3 2019 could hold the answer to our questions. Flickr / steamXO

How much will the PS5 cost?

The PS5 could come with an eye-watering price tag. A Bloomberg report in mid-February revealed that the manufacturing cost of the PS5 was estimated to be $450 per unit due to a shortage of materials needed for internal components.

That could drive up the new console’s price to $500 or even more if Sony wants to make sizable margins on its sales. A lofty price could spell doom for the console.

When Sony released the PS3 in 2006, it retailed at $499, substantially more than the Xbox 360, which also launched that year. The PS3’s price tag led to a lag in initial sales that even Jack Tretton, former console chief for the company, admitted were due to “missteps” regarding its price. Sony will be wary not to repeat the same mistake again.

But Sony’s grand plan for the PS5 could involve two consoles instead of just one.

There could be more than one PS5 gamers could choose from. Karl Tapales/Moment Unreleased/Getty Images

Will there be a PS5 Pro?

There’s been some chatter suggesting that Sony could launch a PS5 Pro right off the bat, alongside a more-affordable base version of the console. This rumor resurfaced on March 2 on video games discussion forum NeoGAF where users VFXVeteran stated that they “heard” Sony is preparing two consoles to launch later in 2020.

“Sony is releasing [two] PS models. The base PS5 is 9 [teraflops].” they wrote. “Their other one is also top of the line to compete with [Xbox Series X] ... I also heard that the top of the line models will be expensive. No pricing but I would guess around $600. Also no dates on when the top models will come out for PS5. My guess is that they are going to release both models at the same time.”

VFXVeteran has been privately vetted by NeoGAF’s administrators as an “industry professional,” and high-profile developers have been known to participate in the website's forums in the past. But this isn’t the only evidence we have of a potential PS5 Pro.

Back in September 2019, Japanese games journalist Zenji Nishikawa posted a YouTube video stating that Sony had “acknowledged the interest in a high-end model and wants to give players what they want right from the beginning of the generation.” The report was translated by Wccftech in September 2019. Nishikawa has made accurate predictions regarding the Nintendo Switch Lite in the past, so that lends even further credibility to this rumor overall.

A two-pronged PS5 launch could help Sony overcome the aforementioned price concerts sparked by its supply chain component shortage.

The PS5 could do away with load-times. picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

Confirmed new features and specs coming to the PS5

Sony’s Mark Cerny and Jim Ryan have peeled the curtain back on some of the PS5’s most tantalizing new features.

The console will tout a solid-state drive (SSD) and a “system memory increase” to greatly improve load times and allow developers to create even larger, explorable worlds.

and a “system memory increase” to greatly improve load times and allow developers to create even larger, explorable worlds. The PS5 will support ray-tracing , a graphical rendering technique used by high-end gaming PCs that let games look more lifelike than ever.

, a graphical rendering technique used by high-end gaming PCs that let games look more lifelike than ever. Currently available PSVR hardware will be compatible with the PS5.

with the PS5. A heavy focus on high-quality audio experiences that Cerny said will be “dramatically different” compared to the PS4.

that Cerny said will be “dramatically different” compared to the PS4. A USB-C port on the DualShock 5 controller that will let it charge exponentially faster.

controller that will let it charge exponentially faster. Built-in haptic motors in the DualShock 5 that will vibrate in different ways depending on the surfaces a player is traversing in a game as well as "adaptive triggers" that could give add resistance in required scenarios.

that will vibrate in different ways depending on the surfaces a player is traversing in a game as well as "adaptive triggers" that could give add resistance in required scenarios. The PS5 will let gamers install individual game modes , instead of forcing them to install an entire game. That means if you’re not interested in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare single-player campaign, you can choose to only install the multiplayer.

, instead of forcing them to install an entire game. That means if you’re not interested in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare single-player campaign, you can choose to only install the multiplayer. The PS5’s home screen will show gamers specific missions they can complete , or if their friends are currently squadded up on Apex Legends. They could then dive right in.

, or if their friends are currently squadded up on Apex Legends. They could then dive right in. It will support 8K resolution. That might not matter much right now but it could be relevant four or five years down the line when 8K TVs are more commonplace.

Finally, Cerny confirmed that it will be based on the third generation of AMD’s Ryzen line, an expected CPU upgrade.

New PSVR hardware could on it way

There have been numerous patents suggesting that Sony is working on a new generation of PSVR hardware for the PS5. A Bloomberg report published February 13 also stated that the company is developing a new headset that is “tentatively scheduled [for release] after the PS5 goes on sale.”

The final product could be completely wireless, come with all-new controllers, and offer the same high-end specs, like the HTC Vive, at a more-affordable price point. The PSVR 2 price could be a lot closer to that of Sony’s current VR headset, $299.

The PS5 could bring console gaming much closer to PC-gaming standards. Flickr / steamXO

All of the confirmed next-gen titles

The new Gearbox IP Godfall was revealed at TGA to be one of the first PS5. Bluepoint Games has also teased that it’s working on a Sony exclusive that might end up being a remastered collection of popular titles. But other than those two, the early days of the PS5 will seemingly rely on remasters.

The Last of Us Part 2, Ghost of Tsushima, and Final Fantasy VII Remake have all been confirmed to be launched on the PS4, months before the PS5 is expected to be launched. Sony has a history of remastering its exclusives, like The Last of Us, for its newer consoles. It seems like an obvious move to do the same for these three heavy-hitting titles.

But even with a slightly lighter roster of launch titles, the PS5 has a strong future ahead of it. Horizon Zero Dawn 2 and a sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man have yet to be announced but are essentially guaranteed.

Other titles that will likely be released on the PS5 include: