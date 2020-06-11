Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart revealed for PS5 with a multiverse twist

Sony pulled the curtain back on the PlayStation 5 Thursday night and it also gave fans a glimpse at one of the next-generation console's launch titles: Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is developed by Insomniac Games and will be released for the PS5, though no release date was announced.

The PS5's hour-long, online showcase included a number of next-gen announcements that will arrive during the 2020 holiday season, including the return of the Lombax and his robotic companion. It's been nearly half a decade since Sony released a Ratchet and Clank title and the franchise's 2016 animated film was a monumental flop both financially and critically. This is a chance for the series to make its next-gen comeback.

That said, fans of the franchise still have fond memories of the Ratchet and Clank games, which mixed Mario 64-style platforming with a wide variety of powerful and wacky weapons. Exciting action and difficult puzzles made for a fun kid-friendly experience, and Insomniac kept things fresh with each new game, adding features like the ability to grind on rails and a jetpack. This new game adds the ability to move between dimensions and the option to ride on bugs.

A cinematic trailer for Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart showcased the game's new dimension-hopping feature before eventually stranding Clank in a new dimension where he meets a female Lombax who looks a bit like Ratchet but doesn't answer to that name.

Afterward, Insomniac revealed some early pre-alpha footage of the game, showing what looked like classic Ratchet and Clank action, including some sort of freeze ray and a tool that lets Ratchet teleport to nearby locations mid-combat. The game's graphics also look impressive overall, which is no surprise for the PS5, and it should be noted that we still haven't seen anything official in-game footage for Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart.

Of course, the question remains: Will Captain Quark show up?

The next-gen installment of Ratchet and Clank was first rumored by industry expert Collin Moriarty, on a June 8 episode of his PlayStation podcast.

The PlayStation 5 features a motion sensor, ray tracing, and an ultra-high-speed solid-state drive (SSD), while the controller offers 3D audio, a headset jack, built-in microphone and integrated speaker, haptic feedback, a USB port, adaptive triggers. How Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart takes advantage of these features remains to be seen, but we can't wait to find out.