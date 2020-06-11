Spider-Man: Miles Morales gets a late 2020 PS5 release date

On June 11, Sony finally unveiled the first in-depth look at the long-awaited PlayStation 5, and among the early highlights of the jaw-dropping hour was Insomniac Games' sequel to its 2018 smash-hit, Marvel's Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes to PS5 in late 2020, making it a PS5 launch title. It stard the second man to assume the role of the webslinger, and the star of the acclaimed animated film Into the Spider-Verse.

The trailer shows a brief glimpse of a costumed hand reaching out, sparking with flames. It's clear it's some kind of Avenger, which led us to believe this was a teaser for the previously announced Square Enix Avengers game. You can check out the trailer below.

However, the shot soon pulls back to a super-suit revealing a characters face, and it's not our pasty-faced Peter Parker. The title alone suggests that Miles won't just be a supporting character, but a main focus this time around. Judging from his costume, this won't explore Miles's origins like Into the Spider-Verse, but will instead follow the character as he's further along in his superhero career.

Unfortunately, we didn't see any gameplay for Spider-Man: Miles Morales during the June 11 Sony reveal, but the visuals of Miles that we did see were positively stunning. The level of detail on his face and the subtle lighting on the textures of his black and red suit look photorealistic.

The 2018 game saw Spidey challenge the supervillain Mister Negative's attempt to take control of New York City's criminal underworld. Naturally, he's also got to deal with the more humdrum challenges that come from being Peter Parker, too. Miles is also a playable character in the first game.

As of August 2019, Marvel's Spider-Man sold more than 13.2 million copies. That makes it the number-two PS4 title of all time, a shade behind Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4, which had sold more than 16 million copies as of October 2019. Given the enormous popularity of the character and the abundant supply of Marvel Comics source material to pull from, a sophomore outing from Spidey seemed inevitable, but it's a very welcome addition to the PS5 library.

While Microsoft has foregrounded transferable games and backward compatibility in the run-up to the launch of the Xbox Series X, Sony has doubled down on its unique exclusives. In mid-May, the company revealed PlayStation Studios, its new Marvel-esque umbrella for all its unique IP across various forms of media, including games, movies (like the oft-delayed Uncharted movie), and TV shows (like the Last of Us HBO series).