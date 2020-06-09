Resident Evil 8 could be one of the marquee games that debuts at Sony’s June 11 PlayStation 5 event, and it could depart from RE7’s Chainsaw Massacre influence in favor of resonating with a different, more supernatural franchise: Blair Witch.

Capcom — the series’ developer and publisher — released the RE2 and RE3 remakes a year apart from each other, which suggests the horror franchise could continue with annual installments. Plus, the company recently announced ambitious plans to “release major new titles” between April 2020 and March 2021. Now, a trusted leaker, along with a separate batch of alleged leaks, claim that a RE8 reveal could be just around the corner.

Industry insider Dusk Golem, who first disclosed that RE8 would launch in 2021 back in April, has returned with another lengthy Twitter thread on Monday. This time, they’re reporting that sources claim RE8 will be included in the PS5 event scheduled for later this week. They also dropped a juicy hint about the game’s title, which backed up previously unconfirmed leaks about the game's title and key plot details.

Ethan Winters, the protagonist of 'RE7.' Capcom

“Resident Evil 8 I'm mighty positive [will show up at the PS5 reveal event],” they tweeted. “I mentioned the timing [and] effort to make an all platform sale for the series on all platforms that started at the original reveal event, but also just today Capcom did the long-awaited request and organized the RE games, made them all the same capitalization, appear in numbered order. Almost like they want to organize them before a weirdly named entry is revealed.”

What could Resident Evil 8 be titled?

The last bit about how RE8 could ship with a "weird" name lines up perfectly with the game’s allegedly leaked title: Resident Evil VIIIage. Yes, that's "VIllage," with VIII being the Roman numeral for eight.

Multiple publications and gamers on social media spotted that German games retailer Games Only accidentally leaked this as the name of Capcom’s next RE title.

Upon visiting the site, Inverse found that the listings for Resident Evil VIIIage had been deleted, but Google still brings up three broken links to the leaked listings. These Google results are evidence that the listing was in fact posted by the retailer at some pint and not merely a Photoshopped screenshot.

The leaked 'RE8' title that was spotted on Games Only and the broken links that would have led to the leaked image before the retailer deleted them.

What could Resident Evil 8 be about?

Previously, Dusk Golem had dropped a few tidbits about RE8's alleged “serious departure” from RE7. They said that "hallucinations, occultism, insanity and not being able to trust others are huge thematics of the game" and also noted that RE7 protagonist Ethan Winters would return to fend off “werewolves” in a “snowy village.”

All of that information backed up other details that the RE news site Biohazard Declassified published back in January, which also noted that RE8 would launch with a “clever title.” Now on Monday, Biohazard Declassified published more unconfirmed details that tie into everything we’ve heard about this next chapter.

Here’s a rundown of everything the new site reported:

Occultism will play a big role in RE8 , but there won’t be any magic. Instead there’s a cult that worships the monsters created by the Mold , infectious, fungal superorganism. Players will experience hallucinations due to the Mold being airborne.

The main villain will be named Alan R., a mysterious C ount who lives in a castle and is an esteemed member of “ The Connections ,” the crime syndicate who created the Mold.

A lot of the game will be set outdoors and include areas named: The Castles, Caves, Forests, and Village.

A new playable character named Emily, a woman in her late-20s, will help Ethan on his journey.

Ethan is abducted from a remote life with his wife Mia and wakes up in the Village. He has to find his way back to his home while investigating the unexplained disappearances in the area.

Finally, there will be a host of new enemies including zombies, pale humanoids that look like Ganados, dogs, wolves, werewolves, and monsters that resemble Lickers.

Could the introduction of the PS5 be the perfect moment for Capcom to announce a bold new direction for the 'RE' series? Capcom / Sony

The Inverse Analysis — Capcom hasn’t advanced the current RE storyline since the 2017 release of RE7: Biohazard, instead releasing remakes in the years since. So it makes a lot of sense to kickstart the series’ new vision with the release of the PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. But could all of these leaks and rumors really be true?

The RE franchise is notorious for being leaked online ahead of launch to the extent that it feels like an intentional part of the marketing strategy. Both the RE2 and RE3 remakes were leaked before launch and so was Capcom's multiplayer game, Project Resistance.

All of the details we’ve heard from Dusk Golem and Biohazard Declassified, plus the Games Only title leak fit together almost perfectly. All of this aligning information and Capcom's leaky past make it seem almost certain that the launch of RE8 on next-gen consoles might soon be announced.