PS5 reveal event: How to watch the June 11 announcement and what to expect

Sony Interactive Entertainment will finally hold its PS5 game reveal event on June 11, 2020, after a slight delay from its initial date. Wondering when and where to tune in, and what to expect? We've rounded up all the essential details below.

What time is the PS5 reveal event?

On the official PlayStation blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed the PS5 reveal presentation will happen at 4 p.m. Eastern on June 11, 2020. The company says the event "will run for a bit more than an hour" so expect this PS5 presentation to take a decent chunk of your afternoon on Thursday.

How to watch the PS5 game reveal event

While Sony's trailer for the event asks players to tune into playstation.com/ps5 for the presentation, you'll be able to watch it elsewhere. Like all of the company's past events, you can expect it to be streamed on PlayStation's official channels on Twitch and YouTube. You can also expect to find it via other social platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook.

If you're wondering which to choose, from our experience the Twitch stream often is slightly ahead of other platforms.

You'll also be abl to watch the PS5 event straight from the PS4 as well, via the system's YouTube and Twitch app. More directly, the PS4 has an event menu where you can set the presentation to automatically start at 4 p.m. Eastern, according to Shuhei Yoshida, head of PlayStation's indie game initiative.

What to expect from this PS5 reveal event:

Sony said in the post that the event is a "pre-taped program" which "will be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second," even though many of the games showcased will support higher resolution and frame rates. While this is a bit disappointing considering the technical prowess of the PS5, the presentation will be available later with higher resolution.

The post also recommends people watch with headphones, since "there’s some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it’s pumped through your phone or laptop speakers."

When it comes to the games being showcased, expect some intriguing next-gen games and launch titles to show up. The official blog teases that the presentation will be a "first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday."

Following a number of leaks, expected include a Horizon: Zero Dawn sequel, a new Ratchet & Clank, Resident Evil 8, a new Silent Hill game, and Gran Turismo 7. It's safe to assume that the presentation will be packed with more surprises from Sony and other studios.

We'll also likely get our first glimpse of the console itself, along with some new information about the DualSense controller. But we don't expect Sony to reveal the PS5 price just yet.