Protest responses, PS5, and 8 more of the biggest stories in games this week

This Week in Gaming
Pokémon, Valorant, and Destiny 2 were also highlights of a turbulent week for games and the world at large.
While an event revealing PS5 games was supposed to take place on June 4, 2020, Sony indefinitely delayed it out of respect for the protests against police brutality and George Floyd's death.
Sega confirmed its real-time strategy game A Total War Saga: Troy comes out August 13 via the Epic Games Store. Surprisingly, it will be free on launch day. The game will come to Steam in 2021.