After more than a year of waiting, Sony has finally revealed exactly how much the PlayStation 5 will cost ($399 or $499) and when it will release (November 12). It also revealed a new service to rival Xbox Game Pass, titled PlayStation Plus Collection.

The subscription service will give members access to a library of select PS4 games on the PS5 as soon as the next-generation console launches. Sony's announcement of the service came with spare details of exactly how it will work, but CEO Jim Ryan provided a bit more insight on the PS Plus Collection a subsequent blog post. Information on the membership program can be found at the very bottom of the article.

Ryan teased the next chapter of PS Plus with the following statement:

For PlayStation Plus members, we’ll have a special new offering on PS5 – the PlayStation Plus Collection. PS5 owners with PS Plus will be able to download and play a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, like Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more. The PS Plus Collection will be an added benefit to the existing PS4 benefits that PS Plus members receive for a single subscription price.

Here's everything we know about the PS Plus Collection for now.

When is the PlayStation Plus Collection launch date?

The PS Plus Collection is set for launch the day the PS5 is released on November 12 in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. In other regions of the globe, the PS Plus Collection launches November 19, coinciding with the hardware release. This might sound like a quick and easy way to have access to all of the PS4's best titles right as the PS5 is released, but depending on where you live you might not have access to the service at all.

What countries is the PlayStation Plus Collection available in?

Sony notes that "availability of PlayStation Plus Collection titles may vary by country. The Plus Collection is not available in China."

It appears that U.S. gamers shouldn't have any issue accessing the service during day-one of the PS5 launch, but some games might be missing from its library for international gamers when it's rolled out.

How much will the PlayStation Plus Collection cost?

The subscription fee for the PS Plus Collection has yet to be revealed, but expect it to cost anywhere in the ballpark of $9.99 to $20 per month , based on the current one-month subscription cost of PS Plus on PS4, coupled with Sony's plans to begin charging $70 for its first-party games in this next-generation of console gaming.

What games will be included in the PlayStation Plus Collection?

Sony has yet to release a comprehensive list of all of the titles that will be offered as part of the PS Plus Collection. The company teased 18 of its most heavy-hitting titles that will be available on the service fight off the bat:

God of War (2018)

Bloodborne

Final Fantasy XV

Mortal Kombat X

Until Dawn

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Monster Hunter World

Fallout 4

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Ratchet & Clank

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Battlefield 1

inFAMOUS Second Son

Batman Arkham Knight

Inverse will update this list as Sony announces more games coming to the service.

PlayStation Plus Collection vs. Xbox Game Pass

Based on what we know now, the PS Plus Collection is in a precarious spot next to Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft's gaming service offers gamers almost 400 games they can download and play any time they want, plus every first-party Xbox game is added to the library as soon as they're released. All of that is available for $9.99 per month.

Based on what we know about the PS Plus Collection it will be a limited offering of already-released PS4 games, which means new PS5 releases will not be added to the services as they roll out. Unless Sony charges less than $9.99 for the collection it will be tough to justify purchasing it compared to what Microsoft is offering its customers.