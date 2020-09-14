5 possible announcements to expect from Sony’s September PS5 showcase

Over the weekend, Sony announced another PlayStation 5 Showcase for Wednesday, September 16. This is the first PS5 news blowout since June's Future of Gaming showcase, and fans are eagerly awaiting the many reveals this presentation might contain.

While the only official word we've gotten from Sony is that the PS5 Showcase will "feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and ... world-class development partners," here are 5 exciting announcements that seem the most likely for Wednesday's presentation.

5. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer

While launch games like Deathloop and Kena: Bridge of Spirits have been delayed, the PS5 still has its biggest launch exclusive intact: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

We are now over two years out from the original game's release, and this title is set to continue that saga while putting the focus on Miles Morales, a playable supporting character in the first game who's now a superhero in his own right. When it was originally announced, it was only with a vague teaser trailer, but a more legitimate story-focused trailer during this presentation would be a smart move for Sony.

Following the PS5 Showcase's confirmation, Insomniac tweeted about how the game "is realized in 4K HDR on PS5. See reflections with ray-tracing, and improved lighting, shadow, and character detail." As its a launch exclusive we still don't know much about, it will almost certainly reappear in this PS5 Showcase in some capacity.

4. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the PS5 game that has been shown off the most, but it still wouldn't be surprising to see it pop up again during the PS5 Showcase.

This title is a great way to demonstrate the PS5 SSD's capabilities as players seamlessly jump from world to world in the middle of a level. If it reappears during this presentation, we could finally see another level or receive more concrete information about the release date, which thus far has been described as falling during the "PS5 launch window."

3. Silent Hill

One of the longest-rumored PS5 games that we've still heard nothing about is the supposed reboot of Silent Hill. Reportedly developed by Sony Japan Studio and many of the same developers of the original, this new game was first teased by reliable horror game insider DuskGolem back in May. Konami has subsequently made Silent Hill a bit more relevant by featuring it in games like Dead by Daylight and Super Bomberman R Online.

If Silent Hill ends up being a major 2021 game for Sony, the company will probably want to start to show off the game very soon. As such, it would make a lot of sense if an official announcement finally took place during this week's PS5 showcase.

2. Final Fantasy 16

While the many Final Fantasy 16 rumors out there don't seem all that reliable, the game's existence is starting to seem more and more likely. A placeholder Final Fantasy 16 Twitter account was seemingly spotted on Twitter by VG247 back in August. Adding further to the speculation, Square Enix producer Shinji Hashimoto quote-retweeted the PS5 Showcase announcement before removing the tweet, which seems a bit suspicious. Many fans, and outlets such as Push Square, have theorized that this may have something to do with a FF16 announcement.

Hashimoto's response seems to indicate that Square Enix will have some sort of announcement at the PS5 showcase. But is it Final Fantasy 16 or just be another look at Project Athia? It's worth noting that some fans think that "Project Athia" is secretly Final Fantasy 16. Hopefully, we'll have a clear picture of what Square Enix's next-gen plans are after this showcase.

1. Price, release date, and pre-order info

Even though most of this presentation's focus seems to be on the games, there is some other information on the PS5 that we need to learn about soon. We are around two months out from the console's launch, but there's still no concrete release date, price, or pre-order information about the next-gen console.

Sony needs to share this information soon, and September 16's PS5 Showcase is clearly the best time to do so, especially when Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series S and confirmed pricing and the release date for both consoles.

Hopefully, we won't have to wait too much longer before we have a clear picture of what the PS5's launch will look like.