Ember Lab, a studio best known for their Majora's Mask fan film Terrible Fate, stole the show at the June 2020 PlayStation 5 reveal event with Kena: Bridge of Spirits. It has quickly become one of the system's most anticipated launch window games. While we didn't hear much about the game after that, the September 2020 Game Informer cover story offers a deep dive into this impressive PS5 title.

Now that we have even more information on the game, we've rounded up everything you'd want to know about Kena: Bridge of Spirits. That includes its release window, platforms, gameplay, and more!

When is the Kena: Bridge of Spirits release date?

As the PS5's launch date is still unknown, we also don't have a specific release date for Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

The game is expected to be a "launch window" title for the PS5, as its listing on the Epic Games Store confirms that the game is coming out sometime in 2020. But it's also possible that it will be a full-on launch title. As such, we can currently expect Kena: Bridge of Spirits to come out sometime in November or December 2020, though we won't know for sure until Ember Lab and Sony share an official date for the PS5's launch.

Is there a Kena: Bridge of Spirits trailer?

Yes! The announcement trailer (featured above) for Kena: Bridge of Spirits was originally shown during the PS5 reveal event in June.

After we see some fuzzy little black creatures darting about a forest, we get a look at Kena, the protagonist, who sits meditating. A male voice narrates ominous threats and assessments of her weaknesses, noting her mission to "help troubled spirits."

"I know your kind," the voice says. "You sense the power that flows through this land, yet you do not fully understand it." We're also shown some cinematic battles where Kena appears to get wounded, along with plenty of gameplay as she explores a lush world and fights different spirits with a magical staff that doubles as a bow made of light.

What is Kena: Bridge of Spirits' story about?

"Kena, a young Spirit Guide, travels to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine," the official plot synopsis on the Epic Games Store says. "She struggles to uncover the secrets of this forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped." Game Informer's cover story gives even more insight into this compelling narrative.

Their demo, which is set towards the start of the game, follows Kena as she fights evil spirits before coming across a village where she meets a pair of sibling spirits, Saiya and Beni. They are the young children that sport a fox mask on their backs like a backpack. Kena helps these siblings find and calm down the spirit of their brother Taro.

Helping spirits like this is apparently the focus in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, as Kena will encounter the family of spirits like this in every world that she visits. Saiya and Beni aren't the only characters that accompany Kena, as she also has the help of The Rot, those cute black creatures that won over people's hearts in the reveal trailer.

Kena can collect 100 different Rot wisps over the course of the game, though the first one she encounters takes the most prominent roles as the leader of the group. Each creature can also be customized with cute little hats to make them stand out. The Rot helps Kena as she not only helps several spirits but restores balance to her world after it has been corrupted. She'll also take on Toshi, an evil spirit that's still causing problems for Kena's world.

The Rot help Kena complete various tasks around the game's world. Ember Lab

What is Kena: Bridge of Spirts' combat and gameplay like?

While comparisons to Nintendo's Pikmin series immediately come to mind, Game Informer's description of gameplay actually shows that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is quite a bit different. Much of the combat in Kena: Bridge of Spirits is centered around the titular character, not the Rot. She can fight enemies with her staff, hitting them with it, casting magic shields, or even using it as a bow.

Many enemies have obvious weak points for Kena to target, and this is where the Rot can come into play with a system called Rot Courage. Initially, the Rot creatures will be scared and hide underground when an evil spirit attacks. If the player does well, the Rot will come out of hiding and Kena can command them the help fight enemies.

They won't be doing all of the fighting, so Kena's combat is still very important in the game. It's also impossible for the Rot to die, so you don't have to worry about mismanaging and killing these creatures like the player would in Pikmin. Outside of battle, players will complete a variety of platforming and puzzle challenges and can command the Rot to move or carry objects in order to progress.

Is Kena: Bridge of Spirits a PS5 exclusive?

While Kena: Bridge of Spirits was announced during the PS5's reveal event, it will appear on other platforms.

The game will also come to PC and PS4. In fact, Ember Lab confirmed to Game Informer that the game was initially developed for PS4 before it was upgraded to support PS5. The environments are reportedly more detailed in the PS5 version of the game, and all of the 100 Rot wisps that players can collect can be on screen at the same time. That simply isn't possible on PS4.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits also uses the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller to enhance the experience. Game Informer also revealed that the game only took two seconds to boot up after being chosen on the PS5's home screen, showing the power of the next-gen system's SSD.

Those that buy the PS4 version of the game will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free too. The reveal trailer for Kena: Bridge of Spirits also mentions that it will be exclusive for a limited time, which means that the game could possibly come to Xbox One or Xbox Series S|X in the future.

Is Kena: Bridge of Spirits a $60 game?

Despite how interesting Kena: Bridge of Spirits sounds, it won't actually be a full-priced or lengthy game. No official price has been confirmed yet, but the developers confirmed that it won't be $60 because of its smaller scope and length.

"When we set out to make this game, we targeted ourselves a little bit: we wanted to have the feeling of an immersive, awesome world experience, but on a smaller scale,' Ember Lab's Chief Operating Officer Josh Grier told Game Informer in its cover story.

If you're looking for a cheaper PS5 game at launch that's just as intriguing as the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a solid choice.