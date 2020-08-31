After leaving the video game world to become Hollywood stars in a 2016 movie , Ratchet and Clank have finally returned to their PlayStation roots with a new adventure for the next-gen PlayStation 5.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the duo's latest escapade as they attempt to claim the Dimensionator from Dr. Nefarious' clutches. They'll traverse a myriad of different dimensions and unfortunately wind up separated for a stretch of the adventure.

Here's everything we know about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

When is the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart release date?

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart doesn't have an exact release date yet. Insomniac announced at Gamescom 2020 that the game will be released during the PS5's "launch window."

By our estimates, that places Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's release date anywhere from launch day to March 2021. It's probable that Insomniac Games and Sony had hoped for it to be a full-on launch title, but development delays pushed back that timeline a bit.

Is there a trailer for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?

Yes! You can watch it below.

From the trailer, we can see that Ratchet and Clank have returned to Megapolis, a city featured throughout the franchise. We can also see that this game will be about shifting dimensions as Ratchet and Clank travel through numerous purple-cracked rifts. Lastly, the trailer ends on Clank crash landing into what appears to be a dystopian world controlled by Dr. Nefarious. He encounters a female Lombax, who has since been confirmed as a playable character.

What's the story for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?

Ratchet and Clank have another bout with the Dimensionator, the MacGuffin that was previously featured in the Ratchet & Clank Future series on PS3. It seems that Dr. Nefarious has gotten his hands on it with evil intentions. It's up to everyone's favorite animal and robot team to stop them.

Will Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart be available on PS4?

Unfortunately, no.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a PS5-exclusive game and will not be available on other platforms.

Will Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart be 60 FPS?

60 FPS was a given during Ratchet & Clank's PS2 heyday, but when the series launched on PS3 the standard became 30 FPS. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will grant the best of both worlds: You'll be able to play in 60 FPS if you're willing to sacrifice some graphical fidelity, capping it at 1080p. If you don't mind shoddier FPS, you can enjoy Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in glorious 4K.

Into the rift. Insomniac Games

The Performance Mode or Higher Rendering Mode dichotomy has been available on most PS4 exclusives since the PS4 Pro launched. With next-gen on the way, it seems this will become a standard option in most games.

Is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart a sequel to Ratchet & Clank (2016)?

Ratchet and Clank have been on a lot of adventures, including a 2016 reboot titled Ratchet & Clank. The reboot retconned quite a bit and cleaned the slate to have a fun movie tie-in game. This next-gen game is not a sequel to the movie tie-in game. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart continues the canon from the original timeline and takes place after 2013's Ratchet & Clank: Into The Nexus.

Nevertheless, Insomniac has assured gamers that it will work as a standalone game as well. If you jumped into the series after Ratchet & Clank 2016, this game should still make sense to you. It also works as your very first Ratchet & Clank title.

That being said, given all the dimensional traversing we might still see the rebooted timeline continued as well. It would be easy for the original Ratchet to team up with the reboot Ratchet, making every fandom member squeal.