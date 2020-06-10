Final Fantasy 16 release date, trailer, director of the rumored next-gen RPG

After Final Fantasy VII Remake put the franchise back on the map, it’s time to look forward to the next mainline entry in the series. Final Fantasy XV came out in 2016, which means there has been ample time for Square Enix to kick off development on a new title. If Final Fantasy XVI is in development, will it have the same combat system introduced in FFXV and improved upon by FF7 Remake? Here's what we know so far.

When is the Final Fantasy 16 release date?

We don't know the FF16 release date just yet, since the game hasn't been officially announced by Square Enix. A May 2020 rumor claims the company will announce FF16 sometime in summer 2020 as a next-gen title, with plans to release it for PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2022.

If that seems ambitious, it's not implausible that FF16 has been in development for quite some time. A now-deleted recruitment page from April 2019 indicating that Square Enix was hiring developers for “a new key project following Final Fantasy XIV, taking up a challenge for the next generation.”

This could perhaps be the new mainline Final Fantasy title.

Maybe another dashing protagonist Square Enix

Is there a Final Fantasy 16 trailer?

There is no FF16 trailer yet. Watch this space for any updates or teasers that may come out in the coming months.

If FF15 is announced in the coming months, maybe we'll see a teaser trailer during PlayStation's June event or perhaps another major summer gaming event.

Who will be the Final Fantasy 16 director?

Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida was briefly rumored as the director for FF16 but has since expressed his frustration, calling the rumors “annoying” and “big fake news.” He also said that he would remain “in charge of Final Fantasy XIV for more years to come,” but that doesn't nix the possibility that he could be involved in some capacity or that FF16 is in development. Kingdom Hearts creator Tetsuya Nomura regularly works simultaneously on numerous titles, there's no reason to believe Yoshida isn't attached as a producer or in another more hands-on capacity.

Yoshida has also been quite busy, but we don’t exactly know what he’s been working on. In December 2019, he ended his long-running Famitsu column, Yoshida Uncensored, citing a busy schedule. He maintained the column for six years from 2013 to 2019, what could've made him so busy? Perhaps assisting on a new Final Fantasy game?

What type of game will Final Fantasy 16 be?

According to a sketchy leak on 4chan, FF16 is going to draw some inspiration from Dark Souls while retaining combat elements from Final Fantasy XV. Furthermore, there are some details on the overall world, stating, “a job system and customizable characters set in an open world with "cities and dungeons within the rich open-world ... and ... free exploration of entire continents." This would hopefully be an expansion on the open world that was available in FFXV.

Anyone hoping that FF16 might be another MMO will be sorrowfully mistaken. "If you're asking whether the Final Fantasy series will get another MMO soon, I think the chances are unlikely so long as Final Fantasy XIV is doing well," Yoshi-P said in a February 2019 interview. So it doesn’t sound like this “new key project” will also be an MMO.

When it comes to setting, Yoshida has a dream for Final Fantasy XVI. He stated in an interview: "I’d like to see a Final Fantasy that is straightforward fantasy, one that doesn’t have much machinery, and with no mecha in it." Yoshida wants the next mainline game to be a high fantasy title, similar to FFXIV and FF Tactics. A high fantasy setting would let the game distinguish itself from Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Or maybe the lead will be a boy with his sword? Square Enix

Will Final Fantasy 16 affect the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 release?

Although the FF7 Remake team includes many often associated with mainline Final Fantasy titles, like Kitase and Nomura, FF16 will likely not pull from them.

Square Enix has internal divisions for every subset of the Final Fantasy franchise. One team might head development for mobile titles, another might focus on remastering old games. In April 2019, there was a massive restructuring of divisions, giving Kitase more power and promoting Yoshida to head of Creative Business Unit III. His unit works on Final Fantasy XIV, XI, and developed Dragon Quest Builders. The now deleted recruitment page that first hinted at FF16 was precisely for this unit. Yoshida’s team presumably had such an expansive recruitment process to prepare for developing FF16. When it was available, the recruitment page described the title with words like “inaugural” and “core,” implying this upcoming game to be important, like FF16 would hypothetically be.

Square Enix has already done some potential hires for the game. In June 2020, Ryota Suzuki, designer of Devil May Cry 5 and Dragon's Dogma, was reported to have joined Unit III as the Battle Director for an upcoming game. If this is FF16, it wouldn’t take away from Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 simply since they’re in completely different realms. You don’t have to worry about a protracted development cycle for the Final Fantasy VII Remake series.