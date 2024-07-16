Final Fantasy 7 is one of the most beloved games ever made, even more so now with the success of both Remake and Rebirth. There’s been a lot of spinoff games, books, and even anime to expand on the world of Final Fantasy 7, but if there’s only one you’re going to play it should be Crisis Core. Finally revealing the story of Zack Fair, Crisis Core is a bizarre, surreal, and deeply emotional experience that culminates in one of the best tragedies ever seen in RPGs. If you’re a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium member you can even get the remake, Crisis Core - Final Fantasy 7 - Reunion, for free right now.

Crisis Core picks up seven years before the events of Final Fantasy 7 as SOLDIER recruit Zack Fair is sent to Wutai with his mentor Angeal, to help in Shinra’s ongoing armed conflict with the country. If you’ve played Final Fantasy 7, or Rebirth, you know the eventual fate that’s going to meet Zack, and Crisis Core toys with the fact that players know that going in. The game is built as a classic tragedy story, building Zack up as a mythical hero that’s going to pay the ultimate price. But the real worth of the story is in the journey that happens as we get there.

Crisis Core features a wealth of characters from Final Fantasy 7, with a particular focus on the budding romance between Zack and Aerith. Square Enix

Crisis Core chronicles Zack’s rise to a SOLDIER First-Class while introducing a brand new villain, Genesis, who along with Angeal, was best friends with Sephiroth, the villain of FF7. The game heavily expands on the lore, world, and history of the main game, while still telling its own self-contained story. That means you can jump in and play Crisis Core without any knowledge of the series, but knowing FF7 will make it even more satisfying.

Zack himself is the beating heart of Crisis Core, a superb hero who brilliantly plays into the game’s mish-mash of tones. He’s not the brightest of characters, but Zack is an honest and lovable young man, a puppy that just can’t help but try and make everyone happy. He’s the kind of character that’s just impossible to dislike, he’s too charming.

Crisis Core as a whole is a seesaw of melodramatic storytelling and off-the-wall wackiness, but it’s part of what gives it such a unique personality. Every time Genesis is on-screen, he grandiosely quotes a Shakespearean play, while Tonberries have an attack where they literally just drop an iron pot on Zack’s head. The wild and reckless spirit of Zack carries you through the flip-flopping story, constantly grounding you no matter what absurdity is happening on-screen.

Zack is one of the most likable protagonists Final Fantasy has ever seen, and that’s really saying something. Square Enix

That’s not the only way Crisis Core differentiates itself, however, as its gameplay is drastically different from anything else you’ve seen in Final Fantasy. Crisis Core is an action RPG, but with an interesting twist — it also has a slot machine. While Zack can use basic attacks, magic, and skills, a roulette called the Digital Mind Wave (DMW for short) is constantly spinning whenever you’re in battle. If numbers line up you can get various buffs, like unlimited MP, invincibility, attack boosts, and more. But each slot also has a character picture, and if those line up, then Zack will get a special powerful attack he can use, like Sephiroth’s pictures aligning to make Octoslash.

On top of that, pictures lining up can sometimes unlock extra little cutscenes that delve into Zack’s relationship with each character. The in-universe idea is that the DMW represents Zack’s emotional connection to his friends and acquaintances, filling him with power when he needs it. Without spoiling anything, Crisis Core also has an ingenious way of subverting that idea near the end of the story.

Crisis Core’s combat has solid action RPG systems, but mixes things up with its slot machine element. Square Enix

This system brings an interesting randomized element to battles, constantly keeping things interesting. With the Reunion remake the core combat system has also been completely overhauled to feel more like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and it mostly succeeds. Outside of combat, there are a ton of sidequests to dig into, and in the spirit of FF7 quite a few little minigames as well.

Crisis Core is quite a bit shorter than a mainline Final Fantasy game, but that allows its story to feel tighter and better-paced. Its eclectic mix of melodrama and goofiness may not be for everyone, but if it clicks for you, it really works. It’s the game that cemented Zack Fair as one of the most compelling characters Final Fantasy has ever created, and if you’re interested in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, in any way, it’s a must-play.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.