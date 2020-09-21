Everything you need to know about PlayStation 5 backward compatibility

While the PlayStation 5 has a solid slate of launch games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls, backward compatibility is also a very important factor for many players. While the PlayStation 4 did not feature any sort of PlayStation 3 backward compatibility, the PS5 is taking a different approach that may relieve many long-time Sony fans. T

Here's everything you need to know about Sony's backward compatibility on the PS5.

Is PS5 backward compatible with PS4, PS3, PS2, and PS1?

Sony confirmed via an article published by Famitsu on September 17 that. "We keep in mind the engineering specialized for the PS5, as we produced the device," a Siliconera translation reads. "In the midst of that, the PS4 already has 100 million players; We thought they ought to want to play PS4 titles on the PS5 as well indeed, so we included compatibility with the PS4."

Basically, Sony deemed the PS4 as the most important console to support when it came to backward compatibility. PlayStation's Jim Ryan has also been fairly negative towards PlayStation's retro games in the past.

"When we’ve dabbled with backward compatibility, I can say it is one of those features that is much requested, but not actually used much," he said in a Time Magazine interview from 2017. "That, and I was at a Gran Turismo event recently where they had PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4 games. And the PS1 and the PS2 games, they looked ancient, like why would anybody play this?"

It is possible that the PS1, PS2, and PS3 could gain some form of support through ports or PlayStation Now, but Sony hasn't clarified if that will be the case as of yet.

Which PS4 games are backward compatible with PS5?

Kratos in 'God of War' (2018). Sony

As of September 2020, Sony has not released a full list of backward compatible PS4 titles. There has also been some confusion around how backward compatibility will work, as Mark Cerny appeared to indicate in March that only 100 titles would be supported back at the console's launch. PlayStation has corrected this error and clarified that most PS4 games will be supported on PS5.

Jim Ryan told the Washington Post as part of an interview published on September 16 that "99 percent" of all PS4 games can be played on PS5. Developers who release a game on PS4 after July 13, 2020 are reportedly required to support PS5.

The titles are at the most risk of not carrying over are sports games and titles based on established properties that could run into licensing issues. We likely won't know which titles don't work on PS5 until the system's out. The PS4's biggest games, like God of War, The Last of Us Part 2, and Ghost of Tsushima should survive the transition just fine.

How does backward compatibility work on PS5 Digital Edition?

If you're one of the lucky few that was able to pre-order a PS5 Digital Edition, PS4 backward compatibility will be a bit more difficult. While all digital games will carry over, if you have a library of physical PS4 games, there is no way for you to use them on your PS5. That's definitely something to consider if you are choosing between getting a regular PS5 or a PS5 Digital Edition.

Regardless, the PlayStation Plus Collection will be the quickest way for most PS5 Digital Edition owners to experience some great PS4 games.

What does the PlayStation Plus Collection mean for PS5 backward compatibility?

PlayStation Plus members interested in backward compatibility should also keep an eye on the PlayStation Plus Collection, which was confirmed by Sony during September PS5 Showcase. This is a special program for PS Plus members that gives automatic access to a number of classic PS4 games. It's not as robust as Xbox Game Pass because new PS5 games published by Sony won't be included, but fans of backward compatiblity will definitely enjoy the PlayStation Plus collection.

So far, we know of 18 games that will be on the PlayStation Plus Collection:

Batman: Arkham Knight Battlefield 1 Bloodborne Days one Detroit: Become Human Fallout 4 Final Fantasy XV God of War inFAMOUS Second Son Monster Hunter: World Mortal Kombat X Persona 5 Ratchet & Clank (2016) Resident Evil VII: Biohazard The Last Guardian The Last of Us Remastered Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Until Dawn

More PS4 games will get added to this service after the PS5 launches. If you don't have a large physical game library, this will be the easiest way to experience some of the best PS4 games on PS5.