Horizon Zero Dawn sequel Forbidden West revealed at PS5 event

Sony finally gave gamers their first in-depth look at the upcoming PlayStation 5 console on June 11, and Horizon: Forbidden West was one of the key standouts of the event. The trailer revealed new areas and enemies and teased the new story. Here's everything we learned about the sequel to Guerilla Games' 2017 hit.

During the June 11, 2020 PS5 reveal event, Guerilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that Horizon: Forbidden West was coming to PS5. The reveal trailer showed both stories, which is set in a "far-future America," as well as more of the open-world gameplay the first game is known for.

The gameplay looks like just what you'd expect from a next-gen version of Guerilla's impressive open-world game. Environments are clearly larger, and both of them have a lot more detail than ever before. If you were a fan of the first game, Horizon Forbidden West definitely seems like it will deliver more of what you love. It will definitely be on the biggest games on PS5 when it comes out.

The first Horizon Zero Dawn was Guerilla's first foray into the role-playing genre, and its first new IP since 2004's Killzone. As of February 2019, the game had sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, and was a fixture of best of 2017 roundups from gaming outlets.

While Horizon Forbidden West had not been officially announced ahead of Sony's June 11 event, we already had some pretty substantial clues a sequel was coming. The Sony event had originally been scheduled for June 4, but was postponed in a show of support for protests against systemic injustice following the killing of George Floyd. Shortly before the event was due to take place, two senior Guerilla developers told their Twitter followers to tune into the PS5 event — as if the company had a showcase planned — then quickly deleted their posts.

That wasn't the first time the team at Guerilla has teased a potential sequel, either. In summer 2018, Executive Game Producer Angie Smets told VentureBeat that they were eager to keep the franchise going.

“I can’t really talk about what’s next, but we obviously didn’t invest seven years into creating this big, rich world and all of the technology for nothing,” she said. “I hope everyone is super excited for the future.” After seeing Horizon Forbidden West, we certainly are.

Horizon Forbidden West does not yet have a release date.

