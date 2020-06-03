Everything we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

After months of leaks and even some teases in Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision has finally confirmed that the next Call of Duty game, which is still set to come out in 2020, is titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Even though a full reveal hasn't come just yet, a teaser trailer establishes its Cold War setting and confirms its name and leaked logo. Speaking of leaks, a lot of what we know about the game comes from various reports, rumors, and one leaked gameplay video. The groundwork for an announcement is also being laid within Call of Duty: Warzone, and we should see this pay off in that battle royale game very soon.

Here's everything we know so far about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, along with every relevant rumor.

When is the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release date?

A release date has not been shared for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War yet, but we can make an educated guess as to when it's going to happen: Call of Duty games launch during the fall without fail, and we shouldn't expect Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to be any different, even with the success of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is still set to be released during fall 2020. Activision

Call of Duty games used to be released on the first weekend of November, so if Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's launch follows that pattern, it will come out on November 6, 2020. That said, 2018's Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare both came out in October, so its possible that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War might be released in October 2020.

A leak from a Doritos bag actually lends more credence to that window as well. This leaked picture, which included the game's official logo before its reveal on August 19, revealed that a cross-promotion with Doritos would run from October 2020 until January 2021. As such, we can expect Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to come out sometime within this window. Modern Warfare had a similar deal and came out in October, so a similar release date for this soft reboot also seems likely.

There's no telling how the ongoing pandemic may have impacted the later stages of the game's development, but it still seems poised for a launch sometime this year While we don't have an official date, expect Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to release sometime around the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X, perhaps even as a launch title for both.

Which platforms will Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War be on?

Even with the official teaser trailer, we don't officially know what platforms Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be on yet. A May 2019 Kotaku report, however, confirmed that the game will be "cross-gen," which means that we can expect to play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. An alpha for the game called The Red Door also leaked on the PS4 and Xbox One's storefronts, confirming that Activision has no plans to abandon current-generation consoles yet.

Previous games in the series have all released on PC as well, and we don't expect this year to be any different. Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia ports of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War would be unorthodox and are unlikely to happen, but we won't know for sure until platforms are confirmed.

How is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War being teased in Warzone?

Activision's official teases for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War began when a real-life ARG When the reveal trailer was finally posted on August 19, Activision shared the message "Know your history or be doomed to repeat it. Verdansk. August 26." This indicates that the reveal of the next Call of Duty game is happening within Call of Duty: Warzone, much like how Fortnite holds events and videos within its own game. Before the end of August, we'll know more about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thanks to this in-game event in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Who is developing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?

The primary developer of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is Treyarch, the CoD developer that has always been behind the Black Ops subseries. Interestingly, this hasn't always been the case. According to the aforementioned Kotaku report, Call of Duty: WWII's Sledgehammer Games and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered's Raven Software were originally co-developing the project.

That was the case until last year, according to the aforementioned Kotaku report. "Tension between Sledgehammer and Raven" made Activision bring on Treyarch as the primary developer, downgrading Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software to support studios for the title's campaign. This does break the typical three-year development cycle for Call of Duty titles, but Treyarch fans should be happy that they don't have to wait as long for the studio's next game.

Is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War a reboot?

2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare impressed as a holistic reboot of the original Modern Warfare, which catapulted Call of Duty to the forefront of gaming while launching a widely loved subseries. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is seemingly trying to do the same for the Black Ops subseries, which began in 2010. On March 18, 2020, YouTuber The Gaming Revolution reported that the game would be a reboot of the Black Ops series, and several subsequent rumors and reports have corroborated this assumption.

A report from Eurogamer, which revealed the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War title, describes this year's entry as "returning to its roots with a historical setting" and "a similar situation to Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare, which after several sequels got a soft reboot last year." This approach turned out well for Modern Warfare, so hopefully, it will be the same for Black Ops.

What do we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's story and gameplay?

According to The Gaming Revolution's video, the game is set during the Vietnam War and will show the conflict from the perspectives of American, South Vietnamese, and Viet Cong soldiers. Alex Mason and Frank Wood will get the Captain Price treatment, reappearing as rebooted versions of the characters.

This new title will be a first-person shooter like every Call of Duty game before it, but one Reddit rumor claims that there may be a bit more of a focus on stealth, at least in the earliest campaign missions. While the story is reportedly set primarily in Vietnam, that same leak also claims that players will eventually go to the Soviet Union as the Cold War plot progresses.

The multiplayer will see the return of operators, according to The Gaming Revolution, but won't feature the sci-fi hijinks of games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Then, on June 3, 2020, we got our first look at gameplay when Twitter user TMTJulian_ leaked a PC gameplay video for this year's Call of Duty, calling it a mix between the first and fourth Black Ops games. It's fairly low-res but reveals some interesting information according to Tom's Guide.

Apparently, this is a new map called Tank and part of a larger 45-minute video that another Twitter user Walshberg has. While it's not a high-quality video and the build featured is obviously incomplete, it gives us our first good look at how Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will play and it isn't too far off from past Black Ops games.

The leaked gameplay doesn't feature any massive new gameplay features or gimmicks, so we don't know what particular strides this game will be making for the series yet. Still, it appears to be a return to the boots-on-the-ground gameplay that a lot of Call of Duty players seem to prefer.

If you were turned off by the sci-fi direction that Call of Duty was going in for several years, then find solace in the rumor that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will once again feature "boots on the ground" gameplay.

Zombies Mode is a hallmark of the 'Call of Duty' franchise. Activision

Will Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have a zombies mode?

Zombies have become a hallmark of almost every Call of Duty game since the mode was first introduced in World at War, but the mode was absent from 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The Gaming Revolution claims that players should expect the mode to make its return with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

It will apparently feature familiar elements like perks but will also have a brand new story not connected to the zombie modes from the previous Call of Duty games. The Gaming Revolution also claims that Tranzit will return, which should please longtime zombies players.