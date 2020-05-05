Xbox Series X reveal event won't include the 1 game you want to see most

On Thursday, Microsoft will finally show off some games running on Xbox Series X during a special Inside Xbox presentation. The presentation won't be featuring Microsoft published titles, so don't expect heavy hitters like Halo Infinite to be there. Microsoft has detailed some of its event plans for the rest of 2020, and a glimpse at 343 Industries' next game doesn't appear to be too far off.

What's games will be shown on May 7? Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg teased towards the end of April that this May 7 presentation would only focus on third-party games; In other words, that means games published by companies like EA, Activision, and Ubisoft will be the focus, but these tend to be multiplatform titles that also appear on Sony consoles as well.

"We will focus on giving you a first look at next-gen gameplay, trailers and sneak peeks from a wide variety of publishing partners and independent developers across the globe and industry ... and hear from game creators about what they’re doing with their games on Xbox Series X," a post on Xbox Wire states.

So far, the only confirmed game for the show is Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which was shown off for the first time last week by Ubisoft. It's teased that games highlighted will showcase new features like "Smart Delivery ... 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, DirectStorage, hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, super-fast load times, and much more." There will almost certainly be a few surprise announcements packed in there too.

When will Halo Infinite be revealed? Microsoft's official statements make it pretty clear that a game like Halo Infinite won't be included in the May 7 presentation. Because of that, Microsoft clarified its plans for the rest of 2020. In what is being called Xbox 20/20, a new presentation highlighting Xbox's upcoming console and games will be held every month. This starts with the Inside Xbox Series X presentation this Thursday.

"In July, we will dedicate time to focus on the incredible games coming from Xbox Game Studios," the Xbox Wire post confirms. This suggests that Microsoft will debut games like Halo Infinite in July for the first time since its E3 2018 reveal. That July presentation should be a packed one too; Microsoft promises "first looks at new gameplay, insights from development teams being optimized for Xbox Series X, and brand-new game announcements."

The Xbox Wire post teases that all Microsoft-owned studios are already working on Xbox Series X games, so there will certainly be a lot to show off.

Will Halo Infinite still launch alongside the Xbox Series X? Because Halo Infinite may not be shown until July 2020 and Phil Spencer has previously said that Microsoft wouldn't delay the launch of Xbox Series X due to any single game, many that could cause gamers to worry that Halo Infinite won't make the console's launch date.

Fortunately, this post reiterates that Microsoft's "goal remains to launch Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite this holiday," so we shouldn't expect either to be delayed due to Covid-19.