An unknown number of next-gen launch titles for Microsoft's Xbox Series X will finally be revealed incredibly soon: Microsoft announced Thursday that the next Inside Xbox in May will showcase a first look at next-gen gameplay for the first time since the system's E3 2019 reveal. Following Thursday's Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer release, things are starting to heat up in the next-gen console war.

"You want to see games for the Xbox Series X?" a coy Thursday tweet from Xbox readsabout the event. "We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X."

The tweet encourages gamers to check out "First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners" during an Inside Xbox presentation to be held on Thursday, May 7 at 11 a.m. Eastern.

We'll get a first look at games running on Xbox Series X on May 7, 2020. Microsoft

The new Xbox console will be released before the end of the year, so the lack of confirmed next-gen launch titles thus far has been a bit frustrating, so this Inside Xbox will finally pull back the curtain on what sort of games we can play when the Xbox Series X is finally released. Previous rumors suggested Microsoft planned to show off Xbox Series X games during the first full week of May, and it looks like those rumors were correct.

What games will be featured at the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal? — Microsoft's announcement didn't specify any games, but it doesn't seem likely that we'll see any Xbox exclusives just yet.

"So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week!" Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg wrote in a tweet responding to the news. "Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon."

In other words, that means we probably won't see anything from Microsoft's first-party games like 343 Industries' Halo Infinite. While it will definitely be a flagship launch title for the Xbox Series X, it may not be included in the presentation. While it's disappointing that first-party titles won't be shown here, those "big summer plans" probably mean that there's another game-related event that'll happen in June or July.

Ubisoft also responded to the original tweet, implying that the studio's games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Rainbow Six Quarantine might be shown off. Other than that, known next-gen titles include Observer System Redux from Bloober Team, Outriders from People Can Fly and Square Enix, and Lord of the Rings: Gollum from Daedalic Entertainment. Beyond those, there's no telling what surprises may be in store.

The Inverse Analysis — With all of the next-gen console discussion that's been happening over the past few of months, I've been hankering to see some games in action. Technical specs are one things, but actual gameplay showcasing the power of next-gen consoles is the real draw for gamers. And on that front, Microsoft is clearly ahead of the curve with the Xbox Series X when compared to Sony and the PS5.

Sony has only revealed the PS5's logo and held an hour-long technical presentation. Hopefully, this move inspires Sony and other developers and publishers with next-gen games to show off what they all have in the pipeline soon.