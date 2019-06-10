Everything you need to know about Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X should be here before the end of 2020, and Microsoft has already given gamers a complete rundown of what they should expect before the upcoming holiday season. The next-generation gaming system is set to take console gaming to new heights with specs and features that resemble modern PC rigs, but there are a handful of key details about the new Xbox that remains a mystery.

When will it hit shelves, exactly? How much will it cost? And what major titles should fans expect to launch with it? Here’s everything we know.

Microsoft has been pretty transparent about the Series X, especially compared to its biggest competitor Sony, who hasn’t showed off the PlayStation 5’s design as of March 2020. We know exactly how the Series X will look and many of its game-changing upgrades that will hopefully help Microsoft mount a comeback in the heavily-contested console war.

As the current generation of consoles comes to an end, Microsoft is lagging behind the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch.Microsoft stopped releasing Xbox sales numbers in 2018, but all major estimates have placed the Xbox in third place. The company has some ground to make up, but with a new console comes new opportunities to win gamers back.

Here’s everything we expect the Xbox Series X to come out swinging with upon its release.

What is the Xbox Series X release date?

Microsoft announced at E3 2019 that the Xbox Series X will launch ahead of the 2020 holiday season, but has yet to reveal an official release date. The company has released all of its previous Xbox models in November, which suggest the Series X could follow the same timeline barring any significant delays.

The Xbox One was released in North America on November 22, 2013; the Xbox 360 dropped on the same date in 2005, and the original Xbox launched on November 15, 2001. Microsoft has never broken its release date tradition so there’s no reason to believe it will this year. Expect a late November launch.

Late-November seems like the most likely time for the Xbox Series X to launch. Unsplash / Glenn Carstens-Peters

How much will the Xbox Series X cost?

There’s no official word on how much the Xbox Series X will cost but we can estimate how much Microsoft could be thinking about pricing it at based on the release price of the Xbox One X.

The One X is Microsoft’s most capable console available today and was launched in July 2017 for $500, plus the first Xbox One released with the same price tag. The Xbox Series X’s specs will blow the One X out of the water so don’t expect it to be any cheaper than $500 at launch.

That might be more than some gamers want to spend on a new gaming system, but there have been rumors that Microsoft might also launch a lower-cost console to appeal to consumers with a budget.

The Xbox One X next to the Xbox One S. Microsoft might offer two options for its next-gen Xbox straight out of the gate. Microsoft

Will there be a second next-gen Xbox?

Xbox chief Phil Spencer seemed to have quashed speculation that Microsoft planned to release a cheaper, all-digital version of its next-gen Xbox, codenamed “Lockhart,” back in June. But a December 2019 report provided fresh evidence that Xbox Lockhart might not be dead in the water after all.

Four anonymous Microsoft sources told Kotaku that the company still intends to launch a lower-cost console alongside its premium system. Lockhart’s graphics are said to be similar to those of the PlayStation 4 Pro. The console will include a solid-state drive and forgo a traditional disc drive, just like the Xbox One S All-Digital that was released in May 2017.

An alternative, more-affordable option to the Series X could attract gamers that don’t want to shell out $500 for a new console and it could leverage Microsoft’s Game Pass service that gives subscribers access to a massive digital library of games.

Confirmed new features and specs coming to the Xbox Series X

Spencer recently broke down everything gamers should expect out of the Series X

The console will tout a solid-state (SSD) to greatly improve load screens and allow developers to create even larger, explorable worlds.

to greatly improve load screens and allow developers to create even larger, explorable worlds. It will come with a 12 teraflop GPU for that will provide performance twice that of an Xbox One X and more than eight times the original Xbox One.

GPU for that will provide performance twice that of an Xbox One X and more than eight times the original Xbox One. More comprehensive backward compatibility than the PS5, including Xbox 360 and original Xbox games.

than the PS5, including Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. The Xbox will support ray tracing , a graphical rendering technique used by high-end gaming PCs that let games look more lifelike than ever.

, a graphical rendering technique used by high-end gaming PCs that let games look more lifelike than ever. Support of up to 120 frames per second .

. Quick Resume will let gamers continue multiple games from where they last left off instantly, no lengthy loading screens required.

Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) will supposedly further decrease any lag gamers might have experienced when using their wireless Xbox controllers.

Smart Delivery will let gamers buy a game once on any Xbox console and let them play it across the platforms without repurchasing it.

The Xbox Series X's graphical capabilities will be crisper than ever. Xbox

All of the confirmed next-gen titles

Halo Infinite will be the Xbox Series X’s marquee launch title, MIcrosoft confirmed at E3 2019. More recently, the company showed off a blood-curdling teaser for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and a trailer for EVERWILD, a brand-new IP that looks like a highly stylized fantasy adventure.

A new installment of Forza Motorsport is also widely expected to be a launch title for Xbox Series X, after the franchise’s 2019 hiatus. The racing simulator has been an Xbox staple since 2005 and Microsoft Game Studios has already teased it’s cooking up a new racing game.

Those are the only Series X launch titles we have strong evidence for, though there have been hints that a new installment of Fable could be on the horizon as well.

Games YouTuber Anton Logvinov, who accurately predicted the Senua’s Saga reveal during the 2019 Game Awards, claimed the Series X would at least triple this count, so the company could be preparing for a massive batch of reveals very soon.

Other titles that will likely be released on the Series include:

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy VII Remake (April 2021)

FIFA 2021

PES 2021

Call of Duty

Minecraft Dungeons

Spiritfarer

Battletoads

Legends of Writh

Wasteland 3

PsychoNauts 2

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

12 Minutes

Way to the Woods

Dying Light

Phantasy Star Online 2

Crossfire X

Tales of Arise

Elden Ring

The Xbox Series X will tout more comprehensive backward compatibility than the PS5. Unsplash / Arturo Rey

When will we hear more about the Xbox Series X?

As long as Microsoft doesn’t have any surprise announcements planned the next big day for the Xbox Series X will be June 9 during the E3 2020 gaming expo in Los Angeles.

Spencer confirmed the Xbox team will be attending the summer trade show in mid-January, which was a bit of a given. The company has a venue named the Microsoft Theater across the street from the LA Convention Center where E3 is held every year and it’s typically the setting for the company’s flashiest announcements.

Expect an exact release date to be dropped when E3 2020 kicks off and potentially a price reveal.