PS5 and Xbox Series X launch titles could be revealed in the next month

Both Sony and Microsoft have fully revealed the technical specs for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but neither company has shared much information about the kinds of launch titles that'll be available when the launch of the next-gen consoles happens later this year. One industry analyst, however, has a bold prediction that huge announcements could be coming very soon.

On April 19, game industry analyst and insider Daniel Ahmad tweeted about how the gaming industry is adapting to E3 2020's cancelation due to the coronavirus pandemic. "With E3 canceled, a lot of the planned reveals/announcements have been moved out of that single week," he said. "Some are now much earlier, others much later. Some still during E3 week ofc." Now, many announcements that would have been condensed into one week in early June have been seemingly spread out over the late spring and early summer.

"The first proper next-gen console/games showcase is much earlier too," Ahmad also wrote. In other words, we'll be seeing more PS5 and Xbox Series X launch titles confirmed before the end of May.

Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X is the biggest next-gen launch title that we currently know about.

Most PS5 and Xbox Series X games were presumably going to be revealed at E3 in June, Ahmad's comments hint that we can expect to hear more about next-gen titles in May. While his comments were vague, Video Games Chronicle backed up the claims in an article published Sunday. VGC's report states that Sony was planning to hold its big PS5 reveal event in May and that Microsoft has also been planning a series of reveals for May prior to a digital E3 showcase.

All of these plans, however, are all subject to change. Both VGC and Ahmad point out that Sony and Microsoft's plans in regards to next-gen reveals could shift due to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced game developers around the world to shift to working from home. This not only affects the logistics of the reveal but the development of the games themselves.

Early summer is always a huge time for gaming because of E3, and that will remain so as the many announcements and trailers are revealed in the coming weeks and months. Expect to get a better idea of what games will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia this fall.

The Inverse Analysis — One of the biggest disappoints thus far in the next-gen discussion is that not that many next-gen games have been shown. These reports indicate that all of this will change within the next six weeks or so.

Now we have to wonder whether Sony or Microsoft will reveal its launch lineup first. Microsoft has been the most transparent about its next-gen console and still has a lot to show off, like the rumored cheaper model of its next-gen system.

Sony is historically more methodical in its approach to console launches and likes to see what its competitors do first, so the company may wait until Microsoft has made the first move. No matter how things shake out, late May and early June will still be an exciting time for gamers.