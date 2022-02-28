Everything you need to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just three years after the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield, fans are set to jump back into the world of monster-catching with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Generation 9, like usual, will introduce players to a brand new region and selection of Pokémon. Surprisingly, the new pair of games will launch in the same year as another major game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The game’s reveal on Pokémon Day 2022 included a variety of information, proving that developer Game Freak is learning from its recent releases and experiments with new approaches to game mechanics still set within the world of Pokémon. Here’s everything we know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What are the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters?

Meet Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Nintendo

The number one question with any Pokémon game is what the starter choices will be, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have already shown off its adorable new creatures. From left to right in the image above is the “attention-seeking” grass-type Sprigatito, the “laid-back” fire-type Fuecoco, and the “earnest and tidy” water-type Quaxly. The names of the three Pokémon, along with screenshots released, seem to suggest that Scarlet and Violet will take place in a new Spain-inspired region. So far Nintendo has only shown the starting forms of the three, and will likely reveal the evolutions closer to the game’s release.

Is there are Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were revealed during a presentation on Pokémon Day, February 27, 2022. Luckily, the announcement came with a colorful trailer that showed off the starters, the world, and a brand new art style. There’s currently only one trailer that gives a brief look at the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and the return of plenty of familiar faces like Pikachu, Meowth, Lucario, Seviper, and more.

When will Pokémon Scarlet and Violet be released?

Pokémon regions are generally inspired by real-life ones, and Scarlet and Violet’s setting seems to be largely inspired by Spain. Nintendo

The announcement trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet listed a release window of “Late 2022” but didn’t share an exact date. However, looking back at the rest of the series provides a solid idea of when we might see Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

November is the likeliest candidate as almost all of the recent Pokémon games have been released that month, including Sun and Moon, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee, Sword and Shield, and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. At the same time, all of these games were released between November 10 and 20, so that group of days seems like a pretty sure bet for the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Of course, it’s possible that the games could come out earlier in October, and there’s always a chance they could get pushed into December as well, especially with the way development has shifted over the last couple of years to become more remote.

What’s new in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet look very similar to Legends: Arceus, as they simply take place in the open world. Nintendo

Seemingly the biggest change in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the focus on an open-world, something that Pokémon Legends: Arceus really leaned into. The official website reads, “With these new titles, the Pokémon series takes a new evolutionary step, allowing you to explore freely in a richly expressed open world.” Past that the site explains that towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders, and various Pokémon inhabit the seas, forests, streets, and more.

A screenshot on the site also shows a battle that looks similar to the format of Legends: Arceus, with the Pokémon simply battling in the world, while the player can roam around. Because of that, it seems like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet might have a capture system similar to Legends: Arceus as well. Past that we don’t currently know much about other new features, or exactly how many new Pokémon will be added. With a release date later this year it’s likely Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be a focus at a Nintendo Direct around E3 in June, or a similar time.