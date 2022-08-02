How to watch the Pokémon Presents to learn more about Scarlet and Violet

Ahead of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s launch, a Pokémon Presents broadcast will air later this week. This presentation, much like a standard Nintendo Direct, will be livestreamed, but will focus exclusively on upcoming Pokémon games and apps. But when will the presentation debut, how can you watch it, and what should you expect from it? Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Pokémon Presents broadcast.

When is the Pokémon Presents broadcast?

The Pokémon Presents broadcast will air on Wednesday, August 3, at 9 a.m. Eastern. This is on par with previous Pokémon presentations, just like the one that aired in February 2022.

How to watch the Pokémon Presents broadcast

The three starters of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. The Pokémon Company

You’ll be able to watch the Pokémon Presents showcase on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. Keep in mind, you can watch the presentation later on as a regular YouTube video, so no need to worry if you miss the live broadcast.

What to expect from the Pokémon Presents broadcast

Lechonk from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has already become a fan favorite. The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company is saving some surprises for the upcoming presentation, but it did reveal that we’d get another look at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Specifically, the company announced on Twitter that it would provide an update on the forthcoming ninth-generation games.

While the broadcast will likely spend a considerable amount of time on Scarlet and Violet, you should also expect other news, possibly with updates on Pokémon GO and Pokémon UNITE. The tweet also mentions “apps,” so perhaps we’ll finally get an update on the long-in-development Pokémon Sleep, which was first revealed in 2019.

February 2022’s Pokémon Presents event featured the announcement of Scarlet and Violet, a look at the Pokémon Legends: Arceus Daybreak update, a new animated series called Pokémon: Hisuian Snow, the seventh-gen update for Pokémon GO, and new updates for Pokémon UNITE and Pokémon Masters EX. With this in mind, it’s likely the August 2022 Pokémon Presents event will feature rapid-fire announcements just like before, though it’s best to temper expectations since the previous event was packed with announcements.

While it’s possible we’ll get other reveals for new Pokémon games, it’s unlikely we’ll see the sequel to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It’s possible we’ll see reveals for new remakes in the vein of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but given the release timeline, it’s unclear if this will happen.

The company did not announce how long the presentation will be, but past events have lasted anywhere from 14 to 30 minutes or so. The event from August 2021 clocked in at 27 minutes, so we’re hoping for the upcoming presentation to be around the same length.