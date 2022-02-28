Everything you need to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just three years after the release of Pokémon Sword and Shield, fans are set to jump back into the world of monster-catching with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Generation 9, like usual, will introduce players to a brand new region and selection of Pokémon. Surprisingly, the new pair of games will launch in the same year as another major game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The game’s reveal on Pokémon Day 2022 included a variety of information, proving that developer Game Freak is learning from its recent releases and experiments with new approaches to game mechanics still set within the world of Pokémon. Here’s everything we know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

When is the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release date?

Pokémon regions are generally inspired by real-life ones, and Scarlet and Violet’s setting seems to be largely inspired by Spain. Nintendo

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will release on Friday, November 18, 2022 , exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Like most of the recent Pokémon games, the new titles will launch on the same day worldwide.

Is there a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer?

Yes! The games have had two trailers so far, check out the most recent one from June 1, 2022:

It gives players a look at some new Pokémon, a new look for the Pokémon Center, a brand-new co-op system, and more. There are also some interesting story details that might be hinted at in this trailer.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were revealed during a presentation on Pokémon Day, February 27, 2022. Luckily, the announcement came with a colorful trailer that showed off the starters, the world, and a brand-new art style.

What are the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starters?

Meet Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Nintendo

The number one question with any Pokémon game is what the starter choices will be, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have already shown off its adorable new creatures. From left to right in the image above is the “attention-seeking” grass-type Sprigatito, the “laid-back” fire-type Fuecoco, and the “earnest and tidy” water-type Quaxly. The names of the three Pokémon, along with screenshots released, seem to suggest that Scarlet and Violet will take place in a new Spain-inspired region. So far Nintendo has only shown the starting forms of the three, and will likely reveal the evolutions closer to the game’s release.

New Legendaries and Professors in Scarlet and Violet

Professor Sada (left) will appear in Scarlet, while Professor Turo (right) will appear in Violet. Nintendo

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have an interesting first for the series, two different professors that correspond to the two different versions. Professor Sada will appear in Pokémon Scarlet, while Professor Turo will appear in Violet. It’s not exactly clear how these two will be different, but based on their look it likely has to do with the two Legendary Pokémon, which have also been revealed.

Nintendo

Both games have serpent-like Legendaries, but Scarlet’s Koraidon has a much more natural look, while Violet’s Miraidon has a mechanical aesthetic that even includes two engines for legs.

It seems like Scarlet and Violet might be aiming for some kind of time travel story. Professor Sada comes from the feminine version of ‘Pasado’ which means past in Spanish. Meanwhile, Professor Turo comes from ‘Futuro” which means future in Spanish. At the same time, new Legendaries, Koraidon and Miraidon, have a similar naming pattern with Korai meaning “the past” in Japanese while Mirai means “the future.”

How big is the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokédex?

Outside of the starters and Legendaries, Nintendo has revealed three of the new Pokémon players will meet. Pawmi is an adorable new electric mouse, Smoliv is a grass/normal type that looks like, well, an olive, and Lechonk is the phenomenal new pig Pokémon taking the internet by storm. The official website for Scarlet and Violet has full details, including Pokédex entries, on all the new Pokémon.

A recent leak from the Bulbagarden forum shared a graphic that appeared to reveal Scarlet and Violet will introduce 72 entirely new Pokémon. This is consistent with past entries in the series which add anywhere between 70-100 new Pokémon per generation. With 72 new entries Scarlet and Violet will most likely pick and choose from the long list of other Pokémon to fill out the games Pokédex. After nine generations of games balancing battles becomes difficult when adding so many Pokémon from past generations. As producer Junichi Masuda said in interviews, not all Pokémon will carry over into the new games through Pokémon HOME.

Are Pokémon Scarlet and Violet open-world?

Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet look very similar to Legends: Arceus, as they simply take place in the open world. Nintendo

Seemingly the biggest change in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the focus on an open-world, something that Pokémon Legends: Arceus really leaned into. The official website reads, “With these new titles, the Pokémon series takes a new evolutionary step, allowing you to explore freely in a richly expressed open world.” Past that the site explains that towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders, and various Pokémon inhabit the seas, forests, streets, and more. After the release of the second trailer, the official website confirmed that the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s world can be fully explored in any order, and isn’t dictated by the story.

A screenshot on the site also shows a battle that looks similar to the format of Legends: Arceus, with the Pokémon simply battling in the world, while the player can roam around. Because of that, it seems like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet might have a capture system similar to Legends: Arceus as well. Past that we don’t currently know much about other new features, or exactly how many new Pokémon will be added.

Does Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have multiplayer?

For the first time in the series, players can actually explore the world together. Nintendo

Pokémon has always featured multiplayer in various forms, but Scarlet and Violet bring a big new change to the franchise. For the first time, the games will feature four-player co-op that extends to more than just battling. During co-op, you can even explore the world with your friends, on top of interacting, trading, and battling. While we don’t know the exact details yet, here’s the official website’s description. “Along with series staples, such as trading and battling Pokémon, you will be able to explore the various locations of the region in these games with other players. You can discover new Pokémon and explore unfamiliar areas with your friends and family, opening the door to an adventure more precious and fun than ever!”

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are coming to Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.