Everything trainers need to know ahead of Pokémon Go Fest 2022

Pokémon GO Fest has returned with a worldwide event, challenging its trainers to catch ‘em all. It’s much more than the average Pokémon GO Community Day with more special events, rewards, and Pokémon that trainers can look forward to catching on this summer weekend. Most notably, Niantic has advertised that the Mythical Pokemon Shaymin will appear during this year’s event. It’s the first time the Gratitude Pokémon will be featured in an event — along with some other first-time Shinies.

Here’s what you need to know about Pokémon GO Fest 2022 like its start time, ticketing information, and special events.

What date is Pokémon GO Fest 2022?

Pokémon GO Fest 2022 runs from Saturday, June 4 to Sunday, June 5. between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time. It’s a worldwide event, so fans can enjoy the perks without traveling to any particular city.

What is the schedule for Pokémon GO Fest 2022?

A preview of what we can expect from Pokemon Go Fest 2022. Niantic

Pokémon GO Fest 2022 features different events on each of its days. Be sure to check these few items off the list to make sure you’re getting as much as you can from your experience!

Saturday, June 4

The Pokémon GO Fest 2022’s first day revolves around rotating habitats: City, Plains, Rainforest, and Tundra. Different Pokémon will appear throughout the day corresponding to these four habitats. Players with tickets also get higher spawns for more Pokemon.

Here’s the Pokémon you can expect to see in increased numbers:

City: Magnemite, Alolan Grimer, Hitmonchan, Baltoy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Pidove, Trubbish, Gothita, Litten, Bronzor (Rare), Golett (Rare)

Magnemite, Alolan Grimer, Hitmonchan, Baltoy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Pidove, Trubbish, Gothita, Litten, Bronzor (Rare), Golett (Rare) City (Ticketed): Galarian Weezing, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Klink

Galarian Weezing, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Klink Plains: Girafarig, Larvitar, Numel, Trapinch, Buizel, Patrat, Drilbur, Shelmet, Litleo, Dunsparce (Rare), Rufflet (Rare)

Girafarig, Larvitar, Numel, Trapinch, Buizel, Patrat, Drilbur, Shelmet, Litleo, Dunsparce (Rare), Rufflet (Rare) Plains (Ticketed): Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Torkoal, Axew

Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Torkoal, Axew Rainforest: Mudkip, Seedot, Shroomish, Slakoth, Turtwig, Chimchar, Venipede, Karrablast, Rowlet, Binacle (Rare), Skrelp (Rare)

Mudkip, Seedot, Shroomish, Slakoth, Turtwig, Chimchar, Venipede, Karrablast, Rowlet, Binacle (Rare), Skrelp (Rare) Rainforest (Ticketed): Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Tropius, Pancham

Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Tropius, Pancham Tundra: Omanyte, Swinub, Wingull, Meditite, Wailmer, Spheal, Piplup, Cubchoo, Popplio, Vanillite (Rare), Bergmite (Rare)

Omanyte, Swinub, Wingull, Meditite, Wailmer, Spheal, Piplup, Cubchoo, Popplio, Vanillite (Rare), Bergmite (Rare) Tundra (Ticketed): Galarian Mr. Mime, Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, Unown U, Galarian Darumaka

Sunday, June 5

The second day of Pokémon GO Fest 2022 invites all trainers to participate in the Global Challenge Arena and participate in a short Special Research Story. Note that ticketed players will have access to another Special Research story on top of the free one.

Here’s the full list of perks for free and ticketed players:

All Trainers will be invited to participate in the Global Challenge Arena.

A “certain Pokémon” will be making its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids. It’s probably Shaymin but Niantic’s being sly about it.

A short Special Research story will be available to claim during event hours.

All Pokémon from the first day will still appear on Sunday.

Ticketed

An additional Special Research story will be available after the free one.

All Pokémon attracted to Incense will still be attracted to it on Sunday.

More Team GO Rocket balloons and twice the Mysterious Components from defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts.

What Pokémon should I look for during Pokémon GO Fest 2022?

An example of what Pikachu wearing Shaymin’s flowers might look like. YouTube

How valuable a particular Pokémon is will largely depend on the player. However, these Pokémon will be making their first appearance in the game, which should be especially important for collectors: Shiny Shroomish, Shiny Numel, Shiny Karrablast, Shiny Axew, and Shiny Shelmet . Note that these are rare Pokémon that aren’t guaranteed to be seen, but you do have the chance to find them! Those with tickets will have an even higher chance of encountering these bright new Shinies.

There’s also a special costumed Pikachu that will appear during both days of the event! As per the in-game description, Pikachu will be wearing Shaymin-inspired Gracidea flowers. These flowery fellas will appear in the wild and one-star raids.

Do I have to pay to participate in Pokémon GO Fest 2022?

No, there’s a free and ticketed tier for Pokémon GO Fest 2022. Of course, tickets offer more exclusive content and rewards for the event.

Pokémon GO Fest 2022 tickets offer significantly more content, including Collection Challenges, event-exclusive cosmetics, additional Special Research stories, a higher chance of encountering rare and Shiny Pokémon, and more. Here’s the breakdown of each tier as per Niantic’s website.

Free Tier

All Pokémon GO players will get access to:

A short Special Research story on Sunday.

Four rotating Habitat hours on Saturday, each featuring different Pokémon and special confetti on the map.

Trainer snapshots that can be featured in the Today View.

Option to participate in the Global Challenge Arena on Sunday.

Ticketed

Pokémon GO Fest 2022 ticket holders also get:

Four Collection Challenges themed after the four habitats featured in the event.

Event-exclusive items, including an in-game medal, avatar pose, and avatar item. Might also get event stickers from Gifts and PokeStops.

Two Special Research stories on Saturday and Sunday. Players will encounter Land Forme Shaymin on Saturday.

Unown B, Unown G, Unown O, and Unown U will be attracted to Incense throughout the event.

Up to nine Raid Passes for in-person raids. You can get these from spinning Gyms on either day of the event.

Option to participate in the Global Challenge Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

Increased chance of encountering certain Shiny Pokémon during event hours on Saturday.

Free ticket to the Pokémon GO Fest finale event.

Where can I get a ticket for Pokémon GO Fest 2022?

Pokémon GO Fest 2022 tickets are sold for $14.99 in the in-game shop. You can buy them anytime until Sunday, June 5 at 4 p.m. However, if you want the full perks of having a ticket, you should buy it before the event starts on June 4. Your ticket activates every day at around 10 a.m. local time.

At the beginning of each event day, the game should offer you the option to claim your Special Research story. Once you claim it, you can complete it at any time during the day.

What is the Pokémon GO Fest 2022 finale?

For the first time, Niantic has announced a Pokémon GO Fest 2022 “special finale.” However, it takes place much later in the summer after the actual Pokémon GO Fest. All players who bought a ticket for Pokemon Go Fest 2022 will be granted a free ticket for the finale.

The Pokémon GO Fest 2022 finale is a ticketed event happening on Saturday, August 27. It’s unclear what else will really be there. We’ll add more details about the event as details become available.

Pokémon GO is available for free on Android and iOS devices.