The reveal of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was certainly one of the biggest surprises from the February 2022 Nintendo Direct. Nintendo closed out the presentation with an announcement trailer for the upcoming RPG, giving us a look at some of the characters, the world, and a release window. Even though the long-awaited sequel won’t be playable for a while, there’s quite a bit of information about it available. Here’s everything you need to know about Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

When is the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release window?

While Xenoblade Chronicles 3 doesn’t have a specific release date, Nintendo is planning to launch it in September 2022, as confirmed during the game’s announcement trailer.

Numerous reports hinted towards the game’s existence way before its official reveal during the February 2022 Direct.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is due out in September 2022. Nintendo

For instance, in 2021 Fanbyte relayed word that actress Jenna Coleman, who played Melia in the first Xenoblade Chronicles game, was sure developer Monolith Soft was working on another installment.

It’s possible Xenoblade Chronicles 3 could get delayed, possibly into 2023, but for now, we should expect to play it this fall.

What are the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 platforms?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Fanbyte claims the game is aiming to be bigger and denser than past entries. They want more character models on the screen than ever for the series finale.

This is in line with the rest of the Xenoblade games, which have all been exclusive to Nintendo platforms, including the 3DS, Wii, Wii U, and Switch.

What’s the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 story?

This game will reportedly serve as the conclusion of the trilogy. Nintendo

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you’ll take on the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio, who will journey across the world of Aionios. This locale is home to two nations that are at war with one another, including Keves and Agnus. Nintendo and Monolith Soft are keeping story details under wraps, but we know Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will tie directly to the previous two installments. We also know “life” will be a main theme throughout the game.

According to Fanbyte, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be the conclusion to the trilogy that began with Xenoblade Chronicles.

Nintendo will likely release story trailers as we get closer to the game’s release.

Who are the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters?

Taion was revealed in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announcement trailer. Nintendo

A handful of cast members were confirmed for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, though Nintendo likely has more characters to reveal.

Below are the six main characters confirmed for Xenoblade Chronicles 3:

Noah

Mio

Lanz

Eunie

Taion

Sena

From Coleman’s knowledge of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, we can assume her character Princess Melia Antiqua makes an appearance in the upcoming game. The character also starred in the Future Connected addition from Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

Other characters that will be involved are currently unknown. Considering the lifespans of characters we know from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, it’s likely we’ll see people like Pyra, Mythra, Nia, Dromarch, Poppi, Zeke, and Pandori return in the upcoming game.

What do we know about Xenoblade Chronicles 3 music?

Monolith Soft confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will incorporate a “unique” touch, including the implementation of a flute for the main motif. According to director Tetsuya Takahashi “the flute is actually one of the key themes in this game.” More musical elements will be shown off as the game gets closer to launch. Takahashi also said that the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announcement trailer was full of hidden themes, and presumably, these musical elements will have significance to the narrative.