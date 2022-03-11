Everything you need to know about Square Enix's Valkyrie Elysium

Valkyrie Profile is receiving the Pokémon Snap and The World Ends With You treatment. After years of neglecting the series, Square Enix has finally followed up with a sequel to the original game released in 1999. Fans found out about the long-awaited installment during the March 2022 PlayStation State of Play, which focused on Japanese developers. Square also shared many details on the upcoming action RPG, including its premise and a general outline of its mechanics. This could be what the Valkyrie Profile series needs to properly reintroduce the franchise to newcomers. Here’s what we know so far about Valkyrie Elysium.

What is Valkyrie Elysium?

A deceptively peaceful field at the end of the world.

Valkyrie Elysium is the long-awaited sequel to Valkyrie Profile, the first game of the Valkyrie series. As a whole, the series takes inspiration from Norse mythology and tells stories about humanity and its interactions with the gods.

Fans weren’t expecting a sequel, so it’s surprising to see Square bring back the cult classic. Valkyrie Anatomia: The Origin, a mobile game for iOS and Android, was the latest addition to the series in 2019. Meanwhile, the latest console release was Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume for the Nintendo DS in 2008, which acted as a prequel to the original game.

Despite the lack of franchise fame, Valkyrie Profile impressed critics in the past with its inventive story and satisfying gameplay. In 2000, IGN’s David Smith named Valkyrie Profile the “Best Game No One Played” for its “compelling, multi-layered story” and the “astonishing” depth to its development, equipment, and combat systems.

When will Valkyrie Elysium be released?

Valkyrie piercing an enemy with some kind of blue energy.

Square Enix confirmed a 2022 release date for Valkyrie Elysium. However, it hasn’t been revealed exactly when that will be. The Valkyrie trailer notes that the scenes in the footage are not completely optimized yet and don’t represent the finished product. Since it’s already nearly halfway through March, the game will likely launch sometime between September and December.

Valkyrie Elysium will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. It’s unclear if Square will eventually release it for other consoles.

Is there a Valkyrie Elysium trailer?

Square Enix first showed off the Valkyrie Elysium trailer during Sony’s PlayStation State of Play in March. During the Japanese developer-focused stream, the company announced the long-awaited action RPG’s existence with a cryptic trailer showcasing melee and magic hybrid combat.

What is the Valkyrie Elysium story?

A Square Enix blog post reveals that, like past titles, this one deals with a world “on the brink of destruction.” All-Father, the highest among gods and ruler of all creation, calls upon Valkyrie to investigate why the world is ending and try to save it. Players take on the role of this Valkyrie, a servant of the gods “entrusted with the fate of this world.”

What is Valkyrie Elysium gameplay like?

Valkyrie is a one-woman army, but she has some help.

Valkyrie Elysium is an action RPG, meaning that combat takes place in real-time. It’s not like strategy or turn-based RPGs where players can take their time with tactical decisions — you fight then and there with the tools you have like in Bayonetta and Scarlet Nexus.

As a divine being, Valkyrie possesses magical abilities like shooting fireballs, striking foes down with thunder, and pulling herself toward ledges with a gravitational ability. She also has sharp sword-fighting skills, which she shows off in the trailer by hacking at armored enemies and monsters. In addition to her own abilities, Valkyrie can also summon warriors called the Einherjar to fight at her side. These seem to work similarly to action RPG ally fighters and monster companions.