Everything you need to know about the first major New Pokémon Snap update

New Pokémon Snap is one of the biggest video game surprises of 2021.

While it’s straightforward in concept, getting up close with Pokémon and taking pictures with them provides a relaxing and beautiful alternative to the more intense battles of Pokémon Sword and Shield or even Pokémon Unite. The game has remained untouched by its developers since its release, but that will change very soon.

About three months after New Pokémon Snap’s launch, a free update that adds new areas to explore and Pokémon to take pictures of was revealed. It’s coming very soon, so this is everything you need to know about the update ahead of its release.

When is the New Pokémon Snap update release date and time?

The Pokémon Company has confirmed exactly when this free update for New Pokémon Snap will arrive. The patch containing this new content will be released at 9 p.m. Eastern on August 3, 2021.

At that time, the game should automatically update or give you the option to update it depending on your system settings. If you’re playing the game at that time, you will have to restart to download the update and see the changes.

Is there a New Pokémon Snap update trailer?

Yes, there is! The trailer highlights all of the new areas players can explore and shows some of the new Pokémon players will meet. Check it out below:

What new Pokémon will be added in the update?

The Pokémon Company confirmed that this update would add 20 new Pokémon to the game, bringing the total number of creatures in the game up to 234. The trailer does show all of them, but it does confirm that old favorites like Psyduck and cute new Pokémon like Rockruff will join the roster. Here’s every new Pokémon we spotted in the trailer:

Psyduck Tropius Swalot Rockruff Feraligatr Gyarados Shroomish

While there are many new Pokémon to find, the new areas included in this update will also allow you to see and photograph Pokémon from the base game in new areas and perspectives. This should make the update worthwhile for casual fans and completionists alike!

What new areas are in the Pokémon Snap update?

The trailer and press release unveiling this update also detail the three new areas players will be able to explore in New Pokémon Snap after August 3. The first is Secret Side Path, where players shrink down and get a new perspective. Mightywide River is a rapid-filled river on Belusylva Island where Pokémon like Psyduck and Tropius live.

Finally, there are the Barran Badlands on Voluca Island, yet another desert area. That said, this one has geysers and poison swamps. All areas can be explored during the day and night, so players will get at least 6 new expeditions out of this update.