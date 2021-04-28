Here's exactly when you can start playing New Pokémon Snap

Look’s like Annie Leibovitz has PokéBalls. For the first time in 22 years, you’ll be allowed to start snapping candids of Pokémon in the Pokémon Snap sequel, titled New Pokémon Snap.

You’ll be able to play the game later this week on your Nintendo Switch. But when exactly will that happen? We say “this week” but that could refer to any number of days. Even if you’ve pegged down the day, you still have to grapple with a whole 24 hour period that the game could come out. That’s 24 different outcomes.

When exactly will you be able to play New Pokémon Snap? Here’s what we know.

When is the New Pokémon Snap launch time?

If you’re in North America, you’ll be able to start playing New Pokémon Snap on Friday, April 30 at 12 a.m. Eastern or Thursday, April 29 at 9 p.m. Pacific.

What is the New Pokémon Snap launch time?

New Pokémon Snap comes in at a modest 6.8 GB. That’s not too large considering Pokémon Sword and Shield started at a whopping 10.3 GB. In any case, that’ll still take up a significant chunk of the Switch’s default 32 GB of memory.

A glowing Meganium Nintendo

Can you pre-load New Pokémon Snap?

Anyone can already begin pre-loading New Pokémon Snap. The pre-load phase first began on April 23, and all it takes is a simple pre-order. You can also start a download immediately by heading to the eShop.

Here’s how you do it:

Go to the Nintendo eShop from your Nintendo Switch home screen. It’s denoted by a bag icon. Use the search bar to type in “New Pokémon Snap.” Highlight the game with the left analog stick and then press A to confirm your choice. Select the pre-order option and purchase the game using whatever means you have available. Once you’ve completed your purchase, New Pokémon Snap will begin downloading to your Nintendo Switch.

Blastoise lazing about in the Lental region. Nintendo

Try out the New Pokémon Snap interactive map before playing

You can actually begin preparing for your journey using the website for the game.

Nintendo has crafted a special website to help you get acquainted with the new Lental region before launch. If you head to the website, you’ll be able to check out various points of interest across the region and earn a few exclusive in-game rewards for New Pokémon Snap before launch including a limited edition picture frame and Nintendo Reward Points.

The website will be open until May 30, 2021 — giving players about a month to experience everything that the site has to offer. Even if you don’t visit today, you should certainly check it out before you pick up New Pokémon Snap. It’ll only enhance your experience.