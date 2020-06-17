Pokémon Snap returns for the series' 25th anniversary! Fans have demanded a follow-up to this classic Nintendo 64 game for year because it broke the mold of what we expect from the traditional Pokémon experience.

In particular, interest in a remake or sequel has been high ever since it was re-released for the Wii U in 2017. The Pokémon Company finally announced a follow-up, aptly titled New Pokémon Snap, in 2020. By February, we have learned a whole lot more about the game and when to expect it.

We've rounded up everything we know about the New Pokémon Snap so far. That includes the release date, developer, improvements, pre-orders, and more.

When is the New Pokémon Snap release date?

New Pokémon Snap will be released on April 30, 2021 . When the game was first revealed, The Pokémon Company did not give a firm release window. We had to wait through a long period of silence surrounding the game until a release date was confirmed on January 14 when lots of new details were revealed about the game.

This release window makes sense because, as we mentioned, 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise. February 27 is the exact anniversary, but The Pokémon Company plans to celebrate this occasion throughout the whole year. New Pokémon Snap should be just one of multiple new Pokémon games coming this year.

Is there a New Pokémon Snap trailer?

Yes, there is! During the February 26 Pokémon Presents showcase, the third trailer for New Pokémon Snap was shown off. It's a gameplay overview trailer that details everything players need to know before they start their adventure. Check it out below:

If you want to see a more atmospheric trailer or just want to know how the game was unveiled, you can also check out the announcement trailer for the game as well as the second trailer that gives more insight into the game's work and reveals the aforementioned release date

Are New Pokémon Snap pre-orders live yet?

Yes! Following the January 2021 trailer and release date reveal, New Pokémon Snap is now available for pre-order, both on the Nintendo eShop and at retailers. The game does cost a full $59.99 and doesn't have any major pre-order bonuses, which might be a little expensive if the sequel is as short as the original.

If that price won't stop you from picking the game up, you can pre-order it on the Nintendo eShop and at retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Is New Pokémon Snap a Nintendo Switch exclusive?

New Pokémon Snap will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch . The concept does seem one that could work well on the likes of Wii U and 3DS, but Nintendo hasn't been developing games for those systems over the past couple of years.

The concept of New Pokémon Snap also would have potential as a mobile game, but there aren't plans for a mobile Pokémon Snap just yet. For those of you playing Pokémon games on mobile devices, there are plenty of options. Pokémon GO is still super popular, Pokémon Smile can teach kids how to brush their teeth, and Pokémon Cafe Mix is a laid back puzzle game. In 2021, we have Pokémon Sleep and the MOBA Pokémon Unite to look forward to.

Who is developing New Pokémon Snap?

The original Pokémon Snap wasn't created by the main series developer Game Freak; instead, Kirby developer Hal Laboratories and a more obscure developer Pax Softnica worked on the Nintendo 64 game. Neither of those teams is involved with the development of New Pokémon Snap though, according to the credits of the presentation that revealed the game.

The credits confirm that New Pokémon Snap is "developed by Bandai Namco Studios Inc." While it may seem surprising that this new Pokémon Snap isn't made in-house, Nintendo and Bandai Namco have a long history of working together on major titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so New Pokémon Snap is in good hands.

What improvements will New Pokémon Snap have?

While New Pokémon Snap certainly has a lot of common with the N64 original, like the game being on-rails, there are also some differences. First, it has a different premise that isn't as tied to the anime. Players control a young photograph as they do an ecological survey of the region with Professor Mirror and his assistant Rita in a vehicle called the NEO-ONE.

As players go through each level, they'll encounter various Pokémon living in each area and interacting with each other in dynamic ways. Part of the fun is looking for the hidden Pokémon, but you'll have to attract some of them to get the best pictures.

Players do this by throwing Fluffruit for the Pokémon to eat, playing melodies for Pokémon, and Illumina orbs that make Pokémon glow. After you get through a level, Professor Mirror will rate your pictures and determine your score, just like Oak did in the original. Players can then edit the brightness, zoom, and blur these photos and can choose to share them online with others.

New Pokémon Snap is poised to be a bit more dynamic than the original, as Pokémon will start to behave differently the more players progress and fill out their Photodex. New Pokémon Snap also features a mysterious force called the "Illumina Phenomenon" that appears to cause Pokémon to Dynamax out of nowhere. It's briefly teased at the end of the trailer.

Overall, New Pokémon Snap seems to be both a reimagining of the original that also tries some new things, as New Super Mario Bros. did for that series on Nintendo DS.

What Pokémon will be in New Pokémon Snap?

While no comprehensive list of the Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap exists yet, the reveal trailer and second trailer showed an impressive mix of Pokémon. Unlike the first Pokémon Snap game, this Nintendo Switch title won't be limited to the first generation Pokémon Red and Blue games. All eight mainline Pokémon generations are fair game in New Pokémon Snap.

As for we ones we can take photos of in the game, Inverse spotted the following 73 Pokémon :

Buffolant Vivillon Swanna Pelliper Wailord Crabbrawler Pikachu Zangoose Driftblim Lapras Primarina Sharpedo Emolga Dodrio Grookey Pichu Scorbunny Squirtle Pyukumuku Mantyke Mantine Blastoise Magikarp Pidgeot Torterra Bidoof Wurmple Hoothoot Bellossom Starly Beautifly Pikipek Toucannon Wooper Bounsweet Aipom Deerling Sawsbuck Liepard Shiftry Skorupi Mandibuzz Hippowdon Torchic Heracross Pinsir Meganium Machamp Stoutland Eevee Venasaur Quagsire Finneon Luvdisc Alomomola Alolan Raichu Vaporeon Tyranitar Murkrow Ducklett Cradily Sobble Aipom Lumineon Sudowoodo Trapinch Sandygast Lycanroc Frillish Inkay Chinchou Metapod Celebi

There are certainly even more that weren't featured in either trailer, so the amount of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap should easily meet and surpass that of the original.