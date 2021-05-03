Where to find all 10 Legendary creatures in New Pokémon Snap

New Pokémon Snap is out, and it’s a delight.

The new Switch game is a worthy follow-up to a 1999 classic that fans have held dearly for years. On top of that, it’s a much bigger game. We’re talking over 200 Pokémon versus the 62 available in the original, each with four unique poses to capture. That’s a lot of snaps!

The best part of that list is it contains way more legendries than the original game. The Nintendo 64 version only had a handful to work with thanks to its adherence to the Kanto 151, but the sequel has 25 years of games to work with. There are 10 to find in total. If you don’t feel like doing the legwork, here’s exactly where you can find each of them.

Naturally, consider this your spoiler warning as we’ll be going into story details below.

10. Xerneas

Let’s start with the easiest one: Xerneas is the final boss fight of the game, so you’ll get this snap as long as you complete the full 10-15 hour journey. Simply play through each stage, and you’ll eventually face off with it in the Ruins of Remembrance where you’ll solve the mystery of the Illumina Pokémon.

9. Shaymin

The Legendary Shaymin in New Pokémon Snap. Nintendo

To find everyone’s favorite hedgehog (sorry, Sonic), pop into the Florio Nature Park at night. At the very end of the stage, turn to your right and fire some Illumina orbs at the two Crystabloom spots hidden in the flowers. Shaymin will pop out, though it can be hard to see since it’s so tiny. Fortunately, it’ll show up at the beginning of the day course after this, so don’t worry if you miss it here.

8. Mew

It wouldn’t be Pokémon Snap without Mew. To find this pink friend, head to the Founja Jungle at night. As soon as the course begins, turn around and hit R to play the music box. Mew will start zooming around in a ball. Hit it with a Fluffruit to make it appear and then snap it fast before it disappears.

7. Jirachi

The legendary Jirachi in New Pokemon Snap. Nintendo

Jirachi is simple to track down. Once you beat the game, head into the Ruins of Remembrance. As you approach the ruins at the start of the stage, look up and you’ll see Jirachi floating around. Get your shot and enjoy your full Legendary collection!

6. Lugia

A few moving parts need to come together to get Lugia. Head to the Lental Seafloor and take the route that opens when Clawitzer blasts down a rock at the start of the stage after you toss an orb at him. At some point, you’ll start descending straight down alongside some Frillish. Swing around until you see a Lanturn in front of you. Hit it with an Illumina Orb and some Pokémon will start chasing it. Eventually, you’ll see two Frillish grabbing it. Free it with an Illumina Orb.

Once you get to the bottom of the seafloor, the Lanturn will thank you by showing you a new path. Follow it in and you’ll find Lugia sleeping peacefully.

5. Ho-Oh

The legendary Ho-Oh in New Pokemon Snap. Nintendo

Ho-Oh is quite elusive. It seemingly appears at random on the Fireflow Volcano stage. You’ll just want to keep your eye on the sky if you want to catch it. Luckily, there are a few spots it can show up in. The best place to look is in the room where Tyrantrum and Archeops start throwing down. Look for a Crystabloom on a cliff with a Charmander hanging out. Ho-Oh tends to zoom by there.

4. Celebi

Celebi is very easy to track down. Head into the Elsewhere Forest and get all the way to the last unfogged area. Celebi buzzes by without you needing to do anything special to trigger it, so get your trigger finger ready and snap a perfect shot while you can. Note that certain Pokémon on this list may not appear until your research rank is high enough, so if you don’t see it, try grinding up to the next level.

3. Suicune

The legendary Suicune in New Pokemon Snap. Nintendo

Suicune is the crown jewel of the game, and it’s going to require a lot of work to snap it. To start, head into the Shiver Snowfields stage during the day. What you need to do is follow an Alolan Sandslash until it opens a new path. First, you’ll find it at the very start of the stage on your left. Snap a photo and it’ll run away. Then, the Sandslash will appear on the left above the Beartic just ahead. Snap it again and it’ll reemerge ahead of the slope at the end of the first section. It’ll dig a hole and open a new path that’s accessible on both versions of the stage.

Now head back to the stage at night and take that new path. Inside, you’ll find a Crabominable. Shoot an Illumina Orb at it, and it’ll punch a tree. The snow from that tree will land on an Abomasnow, causing it to strip up a tornado. That causes a Frosslass to fly into the air. Snap a picture of it and it’ll open an extra secret path (and a very pretty one, to boot).

Once you’re out of the cave, look to your left and you’ll see a Jynx riding an Avalugg. Lob an Illumina Orb at it and Suicune will come charging across the water. Get your shot and the gauntlet is complete.

2. Diancie

The legendary Diancie in New Pokemon Snap. Nintendo

For Diancie, head to Outway Cave (this is one you may need a higher research rank for). Head to the end of the level and into the room full of crystals. As you enter, look down and you’ll see two Carbinks and a Mawlie hanging out. Hit each with an Illumina Orb and look slightly above them. Diancie will pop out and scoot about.

1. Manaphy

Once you beat the game, you’ll unlock one final course: an evening version of Maricopia Reef. Head towards the end of the stage and you’ll get the chance to take an alternate route through a sea full of Lapras. Hit each one with an Illumina Orb and play your music box. Manaphy will; hop out of the water and dance.