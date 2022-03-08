FF16 and more possible reveals for Sony's Japan-focused State of Play

PlayStation’s first proper State of Play for 2022 is finally coming in March after February gave players a Gran Turismo 7-focused presentation. The October 2021 presentation revealed Star Ocean: The Divine Force as well as a handful of other titles like Deathverse, We Are OFK, and First Class Trouble. There’s always excitement with a State of Play announcement, and considering it’s been almost five months since the last one, there could be some big news on the way. Here’s how to watch the March 2022 State of Play, and what to expect.

When is the March 2022 State of Play start time?

The next State of Play is scheduled to take place on March 9, 2022, at 5 p.m. Eastern. The presentation is expected to last roughly 20 minutes and as stated in the PS Blog post, will have “a special focus on games coming from our Japan publishers.”

How to Watch the March 2022 State of Play

Like with any State of Play, the easiest way to watch the presentation is through PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. The link for the State of Play is already live, so you can use the embedded video below.

As is usual with these presentations you can also expect PlayStation to upload an archive of the presentation, as well as all the trailers featured. Outlets like IGN and GameSpot will also be streaming the presentations if you’d rather watch that way.

What to Expect from the March 2022 State of Play

The first mention of a Resident Evil 4 Remake came from a Video Games Chronicles report in April 2020. Capcom

20 minutes isn’t a lot of time to fit in content, but it’s pretty typical for State of Play at this point. Because Sony has said the presentation will focus on titles from Japanese publishers, we can get a decent idea of what to expect. The big two games that could potentially appear are Final Fantasy XVI, and the much-rumored Resident Evil 4 Remake.

We’ve still never seen anything past the initial reveal trailer for Final Fantasy XVI, but the last update said more news would be coming sometime in Spring 2022, which is right around the corner. The only factor against this is the release of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on March 18. However, with the latest game almost out, Square Enix might want to let fans know what they can look forward to next. Dragon Quest XII was also announced in May 2021 and hasn’t received any news since.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake, on the other hand, hasn’t been officially announced, but multiple rumors have stated the game is set to be announced soon. It’s been roughly two years since the release of Resident Evil 3 Remake, so the timing would make sense.

Other than those two titles we’ll likely see a new trailer for GhostWire: Tokyo, set to release on PS5 on March 22, 2022. We could also see updates for a variety of Japanese titles like Star Ocean: The Divine Force, Soul Hackers 2, Digimon Survive, and more.

While the presentation is focused on Japanese publishers, the PS Blog post does say there will be some updates from developers around the world as well, although there won’t be any news on PSVR 2. With that in mind, we could see some updates on other upcoming PlayStation games. Keep in mind, however, that most State of Play presentations have one or two big games, and then a host of smaller ones. With the focus on Japanese publishers, it’s unlikely we’ll see an update on something like God of War: Ragnarok.