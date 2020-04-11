Will Capcom remake Resident Evil 4 next? Here's everything we know

The Resident Evil series has seen a resurgence in popularity over the past years thanks to the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes. Amidst supposed Resident Evil 8 leaks, we can't help but wonder if several years from now, there might be yet another remake for Resident Evil 4, perhaps the single most beloved and innovative games in the series.

Is a Resident Evil 4 remake confirmed? As of April 2020, a Resident Evil 4 remake has not been announced by Capcom. Ports of it are available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, but a full-blown remake on the scale of Resident Evil 2 or 3 is nowhere to be seen. That said, some reports have teased that another remake is in the works at Capcom.

Video Games Chronicle noticed that M-Two, a new Japanese developer, worked on Resident Evil 3 with Capcom. VGC claims that M-Two "is currently working as the primary developer on a larger remake project for Capcom." Another remake of a classic Capcom title is supposedly in the works, but if it's true, could it be a Resident Evil 4 remake?

Dusk Golem, who leaked details on Resident Evil 8 earlier this month, retweeted the story and confirmed that it isn't Resident Evil: Code Veronica or Dino Crisis. While he wouldn't share what it was, with those options out of the way a Resident Evil 4 remake seems like an even greater possibility. Keep in mind that these are all rumors and unconfirmed reports, so there's a chance that this is a different remake or project entirely — or that it isn't happening at all.

Could Leon Kennedy return? Capcom

What is the plot of Resident Evil 4? Resident Evil 4 is deserving of a remake because of just how influential it is. When it released in 2005, it created a control scheme and formula for third-person shooters that action games have been following ever since. Franchises like Uncharted have Resident Evil 4 to thank for trailblazing in the genre, so it'd be smart for Capcom to bring this classic up to modern standards.

The fun story also embraces the campy side of the Resident Evil series. You play as Resident Evil 2's protagonist, Leon Kennedy, who is now trying to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter from a cult in Spain. Leon's fight against the cult gets progressively more bombastic and eventually moves the story of the Resident Evil series forward by tying into previous games. While we aren't spoiling it here, it's an enjoyable romp that is aware of its campiness and has a lot of potential to be fleshed out in a remake.

Who would develop a Resident Evil 4 remake?

If the VGC and Dusk Golem leaks are true, then the primary developer of Resident Evil 4's remake may be M-Two, a new Japanese studio led by former PlatinumGames CEO Tatsuya Minami. If those leaks don't apply to this fledgling studio that assisted with the development of Resident Evil 3, then other developers connected to the series like Red Works, K2 Inc., and NeoBards Entertainment could take the reigns.

What's a potential Resident Evil 4 remake release date? Dusk Golem's aforementioned tweet says, "This will be Capcom's 2022 game if all works out." If the remake mentioned in VGC's article is Resident Evil 4, then we shouldn't expect this game for a couple of years. This release window would continue the trend of Resident Evil being an annual franchise, but it could also be impacted if there are any major development roadblocks.

If it doesn't arrive until 2022, a Resident Evil 4 remake would likely be on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.