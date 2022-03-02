Some of the latest hits in the Resident Evil series are finally coming to modern consoles: Capcom announced enhanced editions of Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for modern consoles and PC. While Capcom is keeping most details under wraps at this time, the company did reveal a release window and some of the features you can expect from these beloved games. Below is everything we know about the new versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7.

When will next-gen Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 be released?

Capcom didn’t announce a specific release date for the enhanced editions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7, but it did confirm they’ll launch in 2022. It’s unclear if they’ll all launch on the same date, or if Capcom plans to stagger the releases.

Leon battling Birkin in Resident Evil 2 Remake. Capcom

With Resident Evil being a horror franchise, it would make sense for these games to come out around Halloweentime. Historically, most mainline games in the series come out within the first half of the year, but considering Capcom hasn’t announced a solid release date yet, our guess is a late 2022 launch window.

What are the next-gen Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 platforms?

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 will launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Seeing as how these are enhanced editions of PS4 and Xbox One games, it makes sense they aren’t coming to Nintendo Switch.

What are the new Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 features?

Jill Valentine shooting a zombie in Resident Evil 3 Remake. Capcom

So far, Capcom has only confirmed “visual enhancements” for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7. Each game will feature ray tracing, “high framerate,” and implementation of 3D audio for maximum immersion. PS5 players will also be able to utilize Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers.

Aside from that, it’s unclear if each game will feature additional content. Resident Evil 2 felt complete at launch, as did Resident Evil 7, which included plenty of DLC after release. Resident Evil 3, on the other hand, was criticized for its short length and lack of replayability, so we’re hoping Capcom adds more to this new version.

It’s likely these games won’t feature transferable saves, but if they do, we’re curious if you’ll be able to sync trophies/achievements without having to play again. Time will tell.

Are next-gen Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 upgrades free?

Ethan Winters battling a molded in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Capcom

Thankfully, players who own the previous generation versions of these games across PS4, Xbox One, and PC are eligible for free upgrades to the new-gen editions, digitally. It’s unknown how upgrades will work for those who purchased physical editions of these games on PS4 and Xbox One, but presumably, you’ll need to keep the old disc in your new console to play the digital PS5 or Xbox Series X|S counterparts. Capcom will no doubt clarify how upgrades will work as we get closer to release.